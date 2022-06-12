MINI: Fox News doesn't find Jan. 6 hearings newsworthy

Clai Lasher-Sommers alternates between tears and fury over the flow of guns from the factories in her home state of New Hampshire, a top producer in America's multi-billion dollar firearms industry. While giants like Texas have more gun-linked business -- with constellations of suppliers for firearms, parts and ammunition -- New Hampshire dominates in per capita number of gun industry jobs, economic output and federal excise taxes, according to industry group NSSF. The state with a motto of "Live free or die" has long been home to gun makers, as have other manufacturing hubs on America's eastern seaboard.

WESTMORELAND, NH ・ 34 MINUTES AGO