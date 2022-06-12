ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

MINI: Fox News doesn't find Jan. 6 hearings newsworthy

Sioux City Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne major television news channel did not find the hearings about the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S....

siouxcityjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

A forlorn fight to stop America's gun factories

Clai Lasher-Sommers alternates between tears and fury over the flow of guns from the factories in her home state of New Hampshire, a top producer in America's multi-billion dollar firearms industry.  While giants like Texas have more gun-linked business -- with constellations of suppliers for firearms, parts and ammunition -- New Hampshire dominates in per capita number of gun industry jobs, economic output and federal excise taxes, according to industry group NSSF. The state with a motto of "Live free or die" has long been home to gun makers, as have other manufacturing hubs on America's eastern seaboard.
WESTMORELAND, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy