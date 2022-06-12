Edgar Berlanga Vs. Alexis Angulo Undercard Results: Henry Wins The Battle Of Lebron’s, Outpoints Luis

After breaking down in emotional gratitude on Sunday during his induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in New York, Floyd Mayweather was back to his old self on Monday. For Mayweather, along with Japan’s Rizin Fighting Federation, announced a September exhibition against Mikura Asakura, known as Japan’s most popular mixed marital artist. Asakura showed up in shades looking confident, but there was no doubt Monday’s press event was about Floyd. “I’m always pushing to be the best, the fighter known as “Money” said. “As you guys know, now it’s still a great feeling just to be able to travel the world and do these exhibition bouts and have fun.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO