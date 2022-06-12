Munguia Steamrolls Kelly

“New phase in my career, new training team and new broadcaster @DAZNBoxing”. So former heavyweight multitilist Anthony Joshua posted on social media Monday. Joshua, who has long been a featured attraction on Britain based SKY Sports, has officially made the jump to the DAZN streaming service. Perhaps the move may come as no surprise, since Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has long worked with DAZN. “DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, has confirmed a ground-breaking deal that will see Joshua’s future fights broadcast on DAZN’s sport entertainment platform to customers worldwide,” the service reported.
