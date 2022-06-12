Munguia Steamrolls Kelly

He’s successfully made the jump from social media to boxing, so it makes perfect sense that 5-0 boxer – and ubiquitous celebrity – Jake Paul has decided to weigh in on national politics. “Biden accomplishments,” the 25 year old tweeted over the weekend. “1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.” As of Monday morning, the tweet was causing Paul to trend on Twitter. That, however, is what Jake Paul does best – get attention.

