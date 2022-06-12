ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Munguia Steamrolls Kelly

Cover picture for the articleJaime Munguia made his super middleweight debut on Saturday night when he squared off against Jimmy Kelly in a scheduled 12 round affair that was broadcast live from the DAZN streaming service. The 26-2-1...

Boxing Insider

Jake Paul Gets Political

He’s successfully made the jump from social media to boxing, so it makes perfect sense that 5-0 boxer – and ubiquitous celebrity – Jake Paul has decided to weigh in on national politics. “Biden accomplishments,” the 25 year old tweeted over the weekend. “1. Highest gas prices 2. Worst inflation 3. Plummeting crypto prices 4. Highest rent prices ever 5. Created new incomprehensible language If you’re reading this and voted for Biden and you still don’t regret it then you are the American problem.” As of Monday morning, the tweet was causing Paul to trend on Twitter. That, however, is what Jake Paul does best – get attention.
Boxing Insider

Anthony Joshua Officially Makes The Move To DAZN

“New phase in my career, new training team and new broadcaster @DAZNBoxing”. So former heavyweight multitilist Anthony Joshua posted on social media Monday. Joshua, who has long been a featured attraction on Britain based SKY Sports, has officially made the jump to the DAZN streaming service. Perhaps the move may come as no surprise, since Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has long worked with DAZN. “DAZN Group, the global sports entertainment company, has confirmed a ground-breaking deal that will see Joshua’s future fights broadcast on DAZN’s sport entertainment platform to customers worldwide,” the service reported.
