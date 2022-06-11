Ravens HC John Harbaugh discusses comeback of TE Nick Boyle

The Baltimore Ravens were one of the most injury-riddled teams during the 2021 season. A lot of talent was lost throughout the course of the year, and one of the players that was missed the most was tight end Nick Boyle, who was recovering from a knee injury he picked up in 2020.

Following organized team activities on Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shared the progress Boyle has made on and off the field as the tight end looks to return to the football field. He expressed that the veteran does in fact look like a “new guy”, something offensive coordinator Greg Roman also pointed out.

“He [Nick Boyle] does look like a new guy. You can see he’s way leaner. He’s really worked hard to become lean. He’s moving really well. Last year, he just wasn’t the same guy. I mean, that injury was a bad injury, and certainly, we all hoped he’d come back last year and be ready to go, but he just couldn’t do it, and then he did have a setback or two in there along the way. Now, it’s just all clicked, and he looks like Nick, but I would say, he looks a little faster and a little quicker than he did before.”

When on the field, Boyle is one of the more important players on the offense. The tight end is regarded as one of the best blockers at his position in the entire league, and he’s also improved as a pass catcher, making him an asset in multiple aspects of both the running game and the passing game.