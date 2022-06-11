ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens ILB coach Zach Orr reveals what ILB Patrick Queen can do to become every-down player

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens are expecting big things from inside linebacker Patrick Queen over the course of the 2022 season. The third-year player has had somewhat of an up-and-down career during his first two years in the NFL, but has strung together some very solid play at times and has also shown an immense amount of potential.

When discussing Queen with the Baltimore media following a session of voluntary organized team activities, inside linebackers coach Zach Orr was asked about what the former LSU can do to become an every-down player. Orr discussed how Queen can work to get better in multiple different areas, but that he’s also proven everything to be that kind of player.

“Just continue to work and get better. I mean, I think he has all the ability, he’s done everything, he’s proven everything to be an every-down linebacker, so we anticipate him doing that for us. But, just as any player, he can continue to get better in the run game, pass game, as a blitzer, just everything like that, because he’s still young. He’s only going into his third year, so it’s a lot that he’s going to learn – being in his third year this year – that’s going to help him out. But I’m really excited about ‘PQ,’ and I think you just see the dedication that he has. It’s good when you combine talent [and] commitment from a player, and then people who want to get better. So, ‘PQ,’ is out here, he wants to get better, and I think he’s showing everything he needs to do to be a three-down linebacker, and now, it’s just [him continuing] to sharpen those tools in every aspect.”

Orr also mentions that with Queen being so young he still has a lot to learn, which is true. Entering his third season, the linebacker has shown that he is hungry to be the best player that he can be, and has worked to improve in a multitude of ways. Over his first two seasons in the league he has accumulated 204 total tackles, five sacks, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries as well as one interception, and he’ll look to build off of that success moving forward.

