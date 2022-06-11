ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens LB Vince Biegel shares excitement for being in Baltimore on Twitter, praises organization

By Kevin Oestreicher
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens knew that the 2022 offseason was a big one for them, and they’ve responded accordingly, adding multiple key players at many different positions. Some have signed big-money contracts while others are on prove-it deals, but the team will look to get big contributions out of all of their additions.

One of the players they brought in on the defensive side of the ball was linebacker Vince Biegel. The former Miami Dolphins defender appears to be very excited to be a part of the Baltimore organization, as he posted a picture of himself in purple and black on Twitter, praising the franchise for how they do things.

It seems as if Beigel will be competing for snaps at both outside and inside linebacker due to his positional versatility, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see the veteran get more run on the outside due to the team’s injury situation at that position. In four years of playing in the NFL, Biegel has amassed 81 total tackles and 2.5 sacks.

