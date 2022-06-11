ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravens HC John Harbaugh ranked as one of best coaches in NFL by Pro Football Focus

By Kevin Oestreicher
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have had plenty of success under head coach John Harbaugh ever since he took over the role in 2008 following the departure of then-head coach Brian Billick. Harbaugh has turned himself into a coach that many players enjoy playing for, and that translates to good things both on and off of the field for the team.

When ranking every head coach in the NFL, Conor McQuiston of Pro Football Focus gave Harbaugh a very high spot on his list at the No. 2 spot. When explaining his reasoning, McQuiston talked about how Harbaugh’s teams generally didn’t have top-end offensive talent early on in his tenure, but still was able to put together solid offensive units with phenomenal defenses.

“Harbaugh’s head coaching career includes many iterations of offenses helmed by the typically solid yet unspectacular Joe Flacco that generally lacked upper-echelon talent. Despite this, the Ravens have always fielded above-average offenses — and tremendous defenses.”

McQuiston’s rankings account for the talent that each head coach has had on their roster, as well as predict how many games each coach would win with an average roster. Harbaugh’s record estimate in the rankings is 10.7-6.9, and his offensive rank came in at No. 2 out of 26 while his defensive rank was No. 4 out of 26.

Over the course of his 14 years as the head man of the Ravens, Harbaugh has accumulated a 137-88 record in the regular season as well as an 11-8 record in the playoffs that includes a Super Bowl victory. The only head coach he was ranked behind on McQuiston’s list was Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Joyce Trembly
3d ago

I would he is very consistent in everything he does with the Ravens....he respects his players and they respect him ! Go Ravens !!!!!♡♡

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

