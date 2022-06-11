Community College Corner: Meet IVC Student Brittany Kester

Come on down to the Center Street Promenade as Downtown Anaheim brings you a good 'old fashioned' day of play!. At this event sponsored by Open Gym Premier, children will find free activities in the realms of art, sports, literature, science, and so much more. There will also be the opportunity to shop around for new toys, grab a bite to eat, and discover a variety of kid-friendly local services. Oh, and did we mention there will be meet and greets with some of your favorite characters? The event is Saturday June 25th from 11:00-3:00. Macaroni Kid Anaheim-Buena Park will have a booth so please stop by and say hi!

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO