Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 12, 2022

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYPb7_0g8D7MDV00

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Today is... National Loving Day

BamaCentral Headlines

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

No events scheduled until August

Crimson Tide Results

Women's track finished 15th with 15 points at the 2022 NCAA Outdoor Championships

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

83 days

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

June 12, 1969 : Former Crimson Tide fullback Kevin Turner was born in Prattville, Ala.

June 12, 1973 : Crimson Tide basketball player Jason Caffey was born in Mobile.

June 12, 1989 : Promising freshman redshirt center George Wilson suffered an accidental self-inflicted gun wound to his left foot and  underwent 14 hours of surgery to try to save his damaged foot. Doctors indicated that the majority of his foot could be saved but his left big toe was amputated.

June 12, 1995 : Cornerback Levi Wallace was born on his day in Tucson, Arizona.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TPuR9_0g8D7MDV00

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYjGy_0g8D7MDV00

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I had a lot going on in my life, so I was really ready to let football go. My dad just kind of convinced me ‘Just see how good you are.’ I wanted to see how it is going up against some of the best athletes, some of the best receivers that come to the University of Alabama. I just wanted to see how good I was. He just said he believed in me, he always believed in me and my abilities. He said, ‘You’re a great football player, so you might as well give it a shot and see where things go.’” — Levi Wallace, who went from being a walk-on player to the Buffalo Bills, about his late father.

We'll Leave You With This...

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
