ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida COVID cases climb as new variant arrives

By Esther Dean
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida’s COVID-19 cases stored climbing final week as two new variants unfold throughout the state. Average each day cases from June 4-10 hit 10,630 final week, up 4% from the prior week. COVID-19 hospitalizations are creeping up as properly. As of Friday, Florida hospitals had practically 3,000 confirmed COVID-19 sufferers, up...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Florida men admit to bringing 104 illegal farm workers to Missouri

ST. LOUIS – A father and son from Florida and their labor contracting firm admitted in federal court docket final week to bringing greater than 100 unauthorized migrant workers to Missouri in 2018. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri stated 37-year-old Jorge Marin-Gomez...
MISSOURI STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s DeSantis signs bills to help veterans get jobs | News

TALLAHASSEE (AP) — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills Thursday in an effort to help individuals who serve within the army get jobs or advance their training as soon as they depart their service. Included amongst them are new legal guidelines that may complement federal...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
City
Miami, FL
City
Hernando, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
blackchronicle.com

Florida’s Next Cash Crop?: The humble blackberry

WIMAUMA, Fla. — When we take into consideration Florida and farming, the primary fruits that come to thoughts are oranges and strawberries. But, scientists on the University of Florida are working to seek out a wide range of blackberries that can thrive in our distinctive local weather. You can...
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Florida first lady honored with GOP award, lauds husband for fighting for moms

Florida first lady Casey DeSantis received an award celebrating Republican ladies in South Florida on Saturday and lauded her husband Gov. Ron DeSantis for his work championing points necessary to moms. “We are mammas on a mission to protect our children. In Florida, the buck stops with the parents,” DeSantis...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#State Of Florida#Florida Covid#Floridians
blackchronicle.com

High Hazard: State report shows risks of the aging Rodman Dam

Half a century in the past, the nice environmental awakening that swept Florida and the nation helped cease the Cross-Florida Barge Canal. But the challenge’s final remnant, a springs-drowning dam on the Ocklawaha River, nonetheless stands. Newly launched paperwork present the aging dam might threaten greater than ecosystems. State officers acknowledge it’s in danger of breaching—probably endangering tons of of rural householders who dwell close by. This story previews the WUFT sequence WATERSHED, launching this summer time to analyze statewide water high quality fifty years since the Clean Water Act and Florida Water Resources Act of 1972. Funded by a grant from the Pulitzer Center for Crisis Reporting, University of Florida journalism fellows reported on Florida’s waters half a century after these sweeping legal guidelines. What progress can the state rejoice, and what waters are nonetheless ailing, or worsening amid local weather change, air pollution and outmoded infrastructure? What daring actions are potential now?
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Qualifying week begins ahead of high-stakes midterms

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Ahead of Election Day, Florida’s candidates have one final week to show they’re in or out. It’s the midterm qualifying week in Tallahassee. The five-day window permits congressional, legislative or different state-level candidates an opportunity to submit their paperwork and show to state election officers they qualify to be on the poll.
Alissa Rose

Major food shortages could come to Florida

As we all know, Floridians are already paying record-high prices for everything. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've noticed that prices have risen across the board, shelves have gotten increasingly bare, and more than half of the products are out of stock.
blackchronicle.com

Florida sees lowest citrus production in over 80 years

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — The U.S Department of Agriculture estimates Florida growers will fill almost 45 million packing containers of oranges, grapefruit and specialty crops for the 2021-2022 harvesting season. It’s the lowest production since across the begin of World War II. For the 2020-2021 season, Florida’s citrus...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.
FLORIDA STATE
The Weather Channel

7 Things Florida Newcomers Should Know About Hurricane Season

A storm doesn't have to be a hurricane to be dangerous. Counties have designated evacuation zones based on a lettering system. It's important to know if your home has impact windows. Long-time residents of the Sunshine State know the drill come hurricane season: Keep your gas tank full, your pantry...
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Captain of Florida commercial fishing vessel cited for undersized red grouper

FLORIDA –– Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said they have issued a criminal citation to the captain of a commercial fishing vessel for undersized red grouper. According to an announcement by the FWC, its officers conducted a dockside fisheries inspection on an inbound...
Toby Hazlewood

Governor Ron DeSantis Approves Bill To Fund Veterinary Care for Retired Police Dogs in Florida

Governor Ron DeSantis on June 10Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On June 10, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis signed the latest bill that will benefit law enforcers in the state - and this time it is police dogs that will benefit. Senate Bill SB226 - the Care for Retired Police Dogs bill - will ensure that retired police dogs enjoy a good standard of care, including through the provision of funding for veterinary care.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy