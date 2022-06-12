Three Village Artisan and Farmers Market reopens for the season

Recently, Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker joined Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, other elected officials, Suffolk County Departments, Civic Associations, nonprofit organizations, advocates, and community members to celebrate the official ribbon cutting ceremony for the North Shore Rail Trail. The North Shore Rail Trail, formerly known as the Rails to Trails project, is a 10-mile, multi-use recreational path that runs along the former Long Island Rail Road right-of-way that is now owned by Long Island Power Authority (LIPA). The trail route runs parallel to Route 25A, from Crystal Brook Hollow Road in Mt. Sinai to Wading River Manor Road in Wading River.
