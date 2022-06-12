ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Mark Williams could be an option for the Hornets in the draft

By Arthur Hill
Hoops Rumors
Hoops Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23vcEF_0g8D1gtB00
Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams. Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Hornets’ need for a defensive anchor in the middle makes Duke center Mark Williams an intriguing option in the draft, writes Roderick Boone of The Charlotte Observer. Williams, who worked out for Charlotte on Friday, believes he could fill a need if the team selects him with the 13th or 15th pick.

“I feel like I’d bring that immediate rim protection,” Williams said, “that guy that can run the floor, be that lob threat on the offensive end, and also be somebody that plays hard every night and ultimately just wants to win.”

There’s a danger that Williams could move out of Charlotte’s range. His draft stock has been rising since last month’s combine when measurements showed that he had the longest reach and wingspan and ranked second in height among the participants.

No matter where he lands, Williams, who was a finalist for Naismith Defensive Player of the Year honors, sees himself in a role similar to what Robert Williams does for the Celtics.

“Obviously, he’s battling injury right now,” Mark Williams said. “But that’s a guy who plays defense, catches lobs, runs the floor, does a little bit of everything for them.”

There’s more from Charlotte:

  • Also conducting a solo workout for the Hornets on Friday was Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, Boone adds in the same piece. Sharpe may be taken in the top half of the lottery, but he acknowledged that some teams are uncertain about him because he didn’t play in college.

“Most of the questions that teams got is how will I come out and play,” Sharpe said. “I’ve haven’t played in about a year, but for me I feel like that’s really not any big deal because as a basketball player once you start playing and getting back into the flow, it (doesn’t) really matter. Just keep playing.”

  • The workout that Notre Dame guard Blake Wesley had with Charlotte today is his third so far, tweets James Boyd of The Indianapolis Star. He also had sessions with the Hawks and Nuggets.
  • New head coach Kenny Atkinson has a reputation for developing young talent, but his success will be determined by the progress of LaMelo Ball and his ability to improve the Hornets’ defense, contends Scott Fowler of The Raleigh News & Observer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hoops Rumors

Extension, move to starting lineup coming for Suns' Cameron Johnson?

After suffering a frustrating seven-game Western Conference Semifinals loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Phoenix Suns face some key rotation decisions during an earlier-than-expected 2022 offseason. Chief among those is forward Cameron Johnson, eligible for his rookie contract extension this summer. Duane Rankin of the Arizona Republic examines whether or...
PHOENIX, AZ
Hoops Rumors

Zion Williamson on Pelicans: 'I do want to be here'

A potential rookie scale extension for Zion Williamson will be one of the major stories of the offseason, and the Pelicans‘ talented but often-injured power forward repeated his desire Saturday to stay in New Orleans, writes Andrew Lopez of ESPN. “I do want to be here. That’s no secret....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Hoops Rumors

Report: Bulls could be main threat to sign Mitchell Robinson away from Knicks

The Bulls could be the main threat to take Mitchell Robinson away from the Knicks in free agency this summer, according to Marc Berman of The New York Post. Chicago and the Pistons were among teams that engaged in trade talks about Robinson prior to February’s deadline, Berman writes, but Knicks officials decided to hang onto the fourth-year center through the rest of the season.
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Warriors' Andre Iguodala prefers not say if he intends to continue his NBA career

Warriors wing Andre Iguodala is not prepared to say whether or not he intends to continue his NBA career beyond this season, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. “We’ll wait until we see how it ends. It can go either way with wins or losses,” Iguodala told Medina. “I know my answer. But I don’t want to put it out in the world. I don’t want to get in trouble.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Boone, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Hoops Rumors

Report: Rasheed Wallace to join Lakers as assistant coach

Former NBA forward Rasheed Wallace has reached an agreement to join Darvin Ham‘s staff as an assistant coach for the Lakers, Shams Charania of The Athletic confirms. As we relayed earlier Monday, University of Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway had suggested to The Memphis Commercial Appeal that Wallace could be headed to Los Angeles after spending the 2021-22 season as an assistant coach for the Tigers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Kenny Atkinson frontrunner for Hornets’ coaching job

Kenny Atkinson is the frontrunner to land the Hornets‘ head coaching job, according to Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, who report that the Warriors assistant will soon have another meeting with Hornets team officials. It will be Atkinson’s third meeting with Charlotte and the first one with team owner Michael Jordan in attendance, per The Athletic’s duo.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Hornets' Montrezl Harrell faces felony drug charges

Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned Monday on felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky., last month, according to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer. Harrell will be an unrestricted free agent next month. Harrell, 28, was initially pulled over by a Kentucky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Aggies Make the Cut for Fla. WR Williams

With college football's 2021 officially in the books and the New Year upon us, rumors are still flying in terms of visits and commitments for the top-ranked Aggies 2022 class, the transfer portal, and beyond. Under head coach Jimbo Fisher, the Aggies recruiting momentum is hitting full force, and as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Atkinson
Person
Scott Fowler
Person
Blake Wesley
Person
Lamelo Ball
Hoops Rumors

Jazz could block Quin Snyder from coaching next season

The Jazz could block Quin Snyder from coaching next season, Tim MacMahon of ESPN tweets. Snyder, who resigned on Sunday, has one guaranteed year remaining on his contract, which gives Utah leverage if Snyder seeks another coaching job before the 2023-24 season. Snyder apparently isn’t in any hurry to patrol...
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Quin Snyder steps down as Jazz coach

Quin Snyder has officially stepped down from his position as head coach of the Jazz, the team announced in a press release. Snyder recently finished his eighth season with the organization. Snyder accrued a 372-264 regular-season record with Utah, making him the second-winningest coach in franchise history, behind only Jerry...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics#Nuggets#Hornets#The Charlotte Observer#Naismith Defensive Player
Hoops Rumors

Kings GM open to exploring options for No. 4 pick in daft

The Kings are willing to listen to inquires on the No. 4 overall pick in this month’s draft and are open to making a move with it if the price is right, according to James Ham of The Kings Beat, who explores a handful of options the team will have with that lottery selection.
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Knicks Hiring Rick Brunson As Assistant Coach

Rick Brunson is finalizing a deal to become an assistant coach with the Knicks, reports Ian Begley of SNY.tv. He was formerly an assistant under Tom Thibodeau in Chicago and Minnesota, and has deep ties to the Knicks’ head coach, as Begley relays. Brunson is the father of Mavericks...
CHICAGO, IL
Hoops Rumors

Jazz considering Terry Stotts, among others, for coaching vacancy

The Jazz have identified some initial candidates for the team’s vacant head coaching job, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Former Blazers coach Terry Stotts, Jazz assistant Alex Jensen, Celtics assistant Will Hardy, Knicks assistant Johnnie Bryant and Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin will all be considered for the position.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Hoops Rumors

Mike D'Antoni to meet with Hornets owner Michael Jordan

The Hornets are set to bring in another one of their head coaching finalists, Mike D’Antoni, for a meeting that will include team owner Michael Jordan, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. A previous report, identifying Kenny Atkinson as the frontrunner for Charlotte’s coaching vacancy, indicated that Atkinson would...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Hoops Rumors

Draymond Green: Need to 'completely raise my play a couple more notches'

Draymond Green believes he needs to “completely raise my play a couple more notches” after a poor shooting night in the Warriors‘ Game 1 loss, writes Mark Medina of NBA.com. Green made just 2-of-12 shots, giving him four points to go with three turnovers and six fouls. He also took the blame for the Celtics’ offensive outburst in the fourth quarter as they posted 40 points while turning a 12-point deficit into a 12-point victory.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Hoops Rumors

Wizards have interest in former first-round pick Shane Larkin

Veteran point guard Shane Larkin is drawing serious interest from the Wizards, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews.com. A first-round pick out of Miami in 2013, Larkin spent his first three professional seasons in the NBA with Dallas, New York and Brooklyn, then played for Baskonia in Spain for a year before returning stateside and joining the Celtics for the 2017-18 season. After playing a minor role in Boston, Larkin headed back overseas and has spent the last several years in Turkey playing for Anadolu Efes.
BOSTON, MA
Hoops Rumors

Hoops Rumors

3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
747K+
Views
ABOUT

Hoops Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NBA rumors. The site focuses on trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.hoopsrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy