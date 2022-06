In a Desert Biome, you may come accross an odd structure called a Desert Pyramid, also known as a Desert Temple. Like its counterpart, the Jungle Pyramid, this temple is completely vacant. However, Desert Temples are made of different types of Sandstone, Sand, Red Sand, and Wool. It has a pyramid body in the center with two towers on the front left and right side of it. Many players find that these pre-constructed buildings make good houses.

