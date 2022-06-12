ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One Eye Frog

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Eye Frog can be found at Nighttime throughout the...

IGN

Minecraft Wiki Guide

The Minecraft Swamp biome is a waterlogged area, consisting of many small islands separated by vast canals of water. In the Bedrock Edition, this water is a murky brown color, and this version also allows for Huge Mushrooms to appear on the islands. Given the large amounts of water, Sugar Cane can be found growing at the edges as well. Lily Pads are exclusively found in Swamp waters, while Blue Orchid flowers are only found on Swamp islands. Witch Huts are only found here too: be wary of them as the Witches like throwing ailing Potions at you!
Watch a Shark Bite an Alligator In South Carolina

At a dock at Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, you wouldn’t want to take a plunge in the water. While it’s a scenic and beautiful area, there are creatures that like to stir things up near the shore. In early October, two of the world’s most lethal apex predators, a large shark, and an alligator, are seen swimming near a dock.
Texas Bowfisherman Arrows Monster 7-Foot, 8-Inch Alligator Gar

A Texas bowfisherman just landed a massive alligator gar. According to a Facebook post by his brother Gerardo in a Falcon Lake Fishing and Outdoors Facebook Group, Edgar Benitez caught the big gar on Tuesday, June 7. The catch took place at Falcon Lake, a reservoir on the Rio Grande that straddles the U.S.-Mexico border in south Texas. In the comments of the Facebook post, Gerardo explains that his brother caught the massive fish using bowfishing gear—and countered some of the criticisms they received about killing such a big gar.
The Secretary Bird Is So Gorgeous, It Could Easily Become A Character In A Pixar Movie

The secretary (Sagittarius Serpentarius) is a large African bird related to hawks and eagles. It got this name because of its quill-like crests on the back of its head that resemble 18th-century clerks with pens tucked into their wigs. This predatory bird has another distinctive feature. Eyelashes. Long, prominent eyelashes that makeup models would kill for.
Crow Rides On The Back Of An Eagle In Once-In-A-Lifetime Photos

Phoo Chan, a talented California-based bird photographer whose photos have been featured by National Geographic, has captured an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime series of photos of a crow landing and riding on the back of a bald eagle mid-flight. According to Chan, “Crows are known for aggressively harassing other raptors that are...
