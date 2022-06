MANCHESTER, N.H. - Federal and state investigators spent hours searching a home in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday in connection with the disappearance of Harmony Montgomery.Eight-year-old Harmony was reported missing in New Hampshire at the end of 2021 but she has not been seen since 2019 when she was five years old. No one has been charged in her disappearance.Investigators from the FBI, United States Marshal's office, the New Hampshire Attorney General's office and Manchester Police went to a home on Union Street Tuesday morning as part of the case. The apartment is where Adam and Kayla Montgomery, the girl's father...

