2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning begins with a 6 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday night for Game 1 at Ball Arena. The Avalanche charged into their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001 after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Since the beginning of the season back at training camp last September, Colorado has had its focus locked in on hoisting the Stanley Cup for what would be the third time in franchise history, come a hopeful June.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO