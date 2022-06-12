ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with...

SCF Game 1 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

GAME 1 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (0-0) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (0-0) The 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning begins on Wednesday night with Game 1 at 6 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The Avalanche returned to the Stanley Cup Final for the first time...
Corpus Christi billet named 2022 NHL Stick Tap for Service award winner

Wife of lieutenant colonel in Marine Corps recognized for community service with junior players in Texas. Brittney Norman wasn't sure what she was getting into when she became a billet, but for the wife and mother of two children from Corpus Christi, Texas, it's been a rewarding experience. "I've learned...
2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 right wings

Kemell, Lekkerimaki, Snuggerud rated among best eligible. Joakim Kemell could become the first Finland-born player in the past three years to be chosen among the top 10 picks in the NHL Draft. Kemell (5-foot-10, 185 pounds), who had 23 points (15 goals, eight assists) in 39 games this season with...
NHL 'feeling normal' after pandemic, Commissioner Bettman says

DENVER -- The NHL generated record revenues projected to exceed $5.2 billion this season and plans to return to a normal calendar for 2022-23 as it continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Commissioner Gary Bettman said Wednesday. The 2022-23 regular season will begin Oct. 11 in North America, the...
Red Wings Wrap-Up: Zadina focuses on positives in fourth NHL season

After the Detroit Red Wings made Filip Zadina a healthy scratch in a 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Jan. 4, the forward could have viewed the situation several ways. But Zadina took the coaching decision as a wake-up call, and a result of competing in the best hockey league in the world.
'This is What You Play For'

The 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning begins with a 6 p.m. puck drop on Wednesday night for Game 1 at Ball Arena. The Avalanche charged into their first Stanley Cup Final appearance since 2001 after sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final. Since the beginning of the season back at training camp last September, Colorado has had its focus locked in on hoisting the Stanley Cup for what would be the third time in franchise history, come a hopeful June.
Season to Savor, Be 'Proud Of'

After surviving six elimination games during the Western Hockey League playoffs, the Seattle Thunderbirds' elite juniors season ended Monday after losing 3-2 in Game 6 of the WHL Championship Series to the Edmonton Oil Kings. Monday's win gave the Oil Kings their third league title and denied the Thunderbirds a third trip to the Memorial Cup, which is the major junior hockey championship that begins Monday.
Top 10 Stanley Cup Final games since 1972

Kane's OT goal in 2010, Messier's heroics in 1994 among choices by panel. The 2022 Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche starts Wednesday with Game 1 at Ball Arena in Denver (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). To help fans get ready, NHL.com writers and editors voted for their 10 greatest Stanley Cup Final games since 1972.
Lightning, Avalanche persevered on way to Stanley Cup Final

DENVER -- The Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche have much in common. Belief. Patience. Perseverance. Each suffered heartbreak for years. Each could have made major changes. Yet each stuck with the coach, the core and the process, reshaping the supporting cast and learning how to win. Now here they...
Maroon closing in on 'crazy' accomplishment with Lightning

DENVER -- Pat Maroon can become the first player in nearly 40 years to win the Stanley Cup four seasons in a row, but the Tampa Bay Lightning forward confessed at Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Tuesday that he has had very little time to reflect on that chance.
True North works toward positive changes in hockey and beyond

Toba Centre partnership part of True North's commitment to support survivors and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination. With the 2011 passing of Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien, leadership at True North Sports + Entertainment knew it was important to ensure Rypien's legacy was honoured, and that a tragedy could be transformed into an opportunity to help future generations of young people. With that, the school-based mental wellness program Project 11 was born. Now in more than 450 Manitoba schools, the highly regarded program is delivering much-needed mental wellness curriculum and resources to over 70,000 Manitoba students.
Stanley Cup Final blog: Alex Newhook

Avalanche forward talks journey from Newfoundland to Colorado, remaining focused for Game 1 against Lightning. Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook will be keeping his own blog throughout the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He will check in regularly with behind-the-scenes access. In the first entry, Newhook...
NHL 'very optimistic' to stage World Cup of Hockey in February 2024

DENVER -- The NHL is "very optimistic" that it will be able to stage a World Cup of Hockey in February of 2024, Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly said Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Colorado Avalanche. "It's a work in...
Avalanche, Lightning receive well wishes from fellow pro sports teams

Broncos, Rockies, Nuggets, Buccaneers, Rays send support on Twitter before Cup Final. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are feeling the love from their neighboring professional sports teams. The Denver Broncos, Colorado Rockies, Denver Nuggets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Rays all wished their respective teams good luck...
Boeser expected to receive qualifying offer from Canucks: report

The Vancouver Canucks intend to extend a qualifying offer to Brock Boeser, general manager Jim Rutherford told Sportsnet. "No, we're not going to let him walk," Rutherford said in remarks published Tuesday. "We recognize he's a good player. We can figure out a way to fit him in next season with him taking his qualifying offer. Everything gets tricky and difficult, but we can figure it out."
Lauzon Excited to Move Forward with Preds After Signing Long-Term Deal

With the focus of the Nashville Predators offseason now shifting to the quickly approaching 2022 NHL Draft, General Manager David Poile made the first major step in getting his team set for the 2022-23 season, inking defenseman Jeremy Lauzon to a four-year, $8 million contract. For Lauzon, putting his signature...
Sabres sign Cederqvist to 2-year, entry-level deal

2019 5th-round pick set SHL career high in points last season. The Buffalo Sabres have signed forward Filip Cederqvist to a two-year, entry-level contract. Cederqvist, 21, amassed Swedish Hockey League career highs in goals (14), assists (18), points (32), and games played (49) this past season with Djurgardens IF. His point total ranked second on the team.
Kevin Acklin Named Penguins President of Business Operations

The Pittsburgh Penguins today announce that Kevin Acklin has been named President of Business Operations. Acklin, 46, is heading into his fifth season with the team, and first in his newly appointed role. As President of Business Operations, he will report to Fenway Sports Group and manage the day-to-day operations of the business, including strategic planning, corporate partnerships, marketing and community outreach. Acklin will also continue to spearhead the development of the Lower Hill District and former Civic Arena site.
Vasilevskiy vs. Kuemper, Francouz goalie matchup in Stanley Cup Final

Avalanche have not named starter against two-time defending champion Lightning. Goaltending is an integral part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. To better understand the strengths and weaknesses of each goalie who could play in the 2022 Cup Final between the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning, the last 50 goals allowed by each goalie in the regular season and every goal in the playoffs were charted, with the help of Apex Video Analysis and Save Review System from Upper Hand Inc., to see what patterns emerge.
