2022 NHL Draft: Top 10 goalies

Toba Centre partnership part of True North's commitment to support survivors and prevent bullying, abuse, harassment, and discrimination. With the 2011 passing of Winnipeg Jets/Manitoba Moose player Rick Rypien, leadership at True North Sports + Entertainment knew it was important to ensure Rypien's legacy was honoured, and that a tragedy could be transformed into an opportunity to help future generations of young people. With that, the school-based mental wellness program Project 11 was born. Now in more than 450 Manitoba schools, the highly regarded program is delivering much-needed mental wellness curriculum and resources to over 70,000 Manitoba students.
