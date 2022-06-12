DC seniors set stage for success

Daviess County huddles at the pitcher’s mound between outs during Friday’s game against Ballard during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County softball team met together for the last time after a game around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in Lexington.

The Lady Panthers saw their season end with a 7-0 loss to Ballard in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. They finished the year 31-6.

DC will lose eight seniors — Kenna Ebelhar, Taryn Lanham, Seana Leibfried, Katie Mewes, Hattie Newman, Millie Roberts, Sophie Simone and Kinsey Vergason — from a team that won three straight 3rd Region championships and reached the softball state championship game last season.

“Unless you win a state championship, you’re going to end on a loss,” DC coach John Biggs said. “This one game doesn’t define the season we’ve had, and it doesn’t define the three seasons that our seniors have had, what they’ve done for Daviess County softball.”

This senior group missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

“The seniors, they missed their sophomore year, and that was the year they were going to come in and be contributors, that was kind of going to be their growing-up year and their varsity experience,” Biggs said. “You take that away, and they had to come back, and they did a nice job of accepting roles and doing whatever it took to make the team successful.

“As a whole, the group really bonded. That showed a lot of maturity on their part. When you have a group that loves each other and play for each other, that’s contagious just like hitting. We stress more than the game itself. They’re going to remember certain plays and certain events that happened on the field. There’s a lot of things they’re going to remember off the field, that’s what’s special.”

The way Biggs looks at it, this senior class has set the stage for more DC softball success, not just closed the door on a special couple of years.

DC has two strong juniors in Jessie Daniels at the plate and Raylee Roby in the pitching circle who will move into senior roles.

“To be here, to be in the quarterfinals, that’s a great accomplishment,” Biggs said. “Like I told the kids, we’re graduating eight seniors, but the cupboards aren’t bare. We don’t look at this as a once-in-a-lifetime little run. We’re in this for the long haul, and I think we’re going to come back and the ones that were here are going to see what it takes to get here and be ready to do whatever it takes and put in the time to get where they need to be.”