ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

DC seniors set stage for success

By MARK MATHIS MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3liuT7_0g8CxJp200
Daviess County huddles at the pitcher’s mound between outs during Friday’s game against Ballard during the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at John Cropp Stadium in Lexington. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The Daviess County softball team met together for the last time after a game around 1 a.m. Saturday morning in Lexington.

The Lady Panthers saw their season end with a 7-0 loss to Ballard in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA State Softball Tournament at John Cropp Stadium at the University of Kentucky. They finished the year 31-6.

DC will lose eight seniors — Kenna Ebelhar, Taryn Lanham, Seana Leibfried, Katie Mewes, Hattie Newman, Millie Roberts, Sophie Simone and Kinsey Vergason — from a team that won three straight 3rd Region championships and reached the softball state championship game last season.

“Unless you win a state championship, you’re going to end on a loss,” DC coach John Biggs said. “This one game doesn’t define the season we’ve had, and it doesn’t define the three seasons that our seniors have had, what they’ve done for Daviess County softball.”

This senior group missed the 2020 season because of COVID-19.

More from this section

“The seniors, they missed their sophomore year, and that was the year they were going to come in and be contributors, that was kind of going to be their growing-up year and their varsity experience,” Biggs said. “You take that away, and they had to come back, and they did a nice job of accepting roles and doing whatever it took to make the team successful.

“As a whole, the group really bonded. That showed a lot of maturity on their part. When you have a group that loves each other and play for each other, that’s contagious just like hitting. We stress more than the game itself. They’re going to remember certain plays and certain events that happened on the field. There’s a lot of things they’re going to remember off the field, that’s what’s special.”

The way Biggs looks at it, this senior class has set the stage for more DC softball success, not just closed the door on a special couple of years.

DC has two strong juniors in Jessie Daniels at the plate and Raylee Roby in the pitching circle who will move into senior roles.

“To be here, to be in the quarterfinals, that’s a great accomplishment,” Biggs said. “Like I told the kids, we’re graduating eight seniors, but the cupboards aren’t bare. We don’t look at this as a once-in-a-lifetime little run. We’re in this for the long haul, and I think we’re going to come back and the ones that were here are going to see what it takes to get here and be ready to do whatever it takes and put in the time to get where they need to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Local golfers in contention at Kentucky Amateur Championship

BOWLING GREEN, KY (June 14, 2022) – Two Lexington natives who currently compete or did compete for universities based out of Nashville share the lead after one round of the 108th Clark’s Pump-N-Shop Kentucky Amateur. About 70 miles north of their respective campuses, Evan Davis of Belmont and Jansen Preston of Vanderbilt each shot 66 (-5) at Indian Hills Country Club to set the early pace in the championship.
LEXINGTON, KY
fanrecap.com

Aaron Bradshaw follows up Kentucky official visit with Louisville trip

2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw won’t leave the Bluegrass without checking out Kentucky’s bitter in-state rival, the Louisville Cardinals. Just one day after wrapping up his official visit in Lexington, the 7-foot-1 center out of New Jersey is now in Louisville checking out what new head coach Kenny Payne and his Cardinals have to offer. The top-20 prospect shared his location on his Instagram story and has been answering fan questions from inside the basketball facilities throughout the day.
LOUISVILLE, KY
fanrecap.com

Khalifa Keith: Kentucky Emerges as Top Contender for Running Back

The largest recruiting weekend of the year for the Kentucky football program has already produced one commitment. Austin Ramsey will not be the only weekend visitor to join the Wildcats’ 2023 recruiting class. Running back Khalifa Keith left Lexington with a ton of Kentucky buzz surrounding his recruitment. Hailing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wdrb.com

Southern Indiana woman makes history at Salem Speedway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman made history over the weekend southern Indiana's Salem Speedway. Ashton Thompson, 21, became the first woman from Salem to race on the track. She qualified first in the 602 Super Sport field. Thompson is also the first female to lead a race at Salem...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seniors#Softball#Sports#Dc
14news.com

Korn Ferry Tour Championship Exec. predicts PGA Tour suspension impact on tournament

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The conversation continues after 17 PGA Tour players were suspended following their decision to play in the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan released a statement Thursday saying players who participate in the Saudi Golf League are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour tournament play.
NEWBURGH, IN
visitowensboro.com

Famous people from Owensboro

For most visitors, it comes as a huge shock when we tell them Johnny Depp is from Owensboro. In fact, Depp still visits Owensboro from time to time to see family members who live here!. But Depp isn’t the only famous face with Owensboro roots. There are tons of athletes,...
wdrb.com

Former UofL men's basketball star facing felony marijuana charge

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A former University of Louisville men's basketball player is facing a felony drug charge after police found marijuana in his car while conducting a traffic stop in Richmond, Kentucky, last month. According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police stopped the vehicle on May 12 after...
LOUISVILLE, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Why is the Evansville, IN Arby’s on Green River Road Closed?

If you have driven past the Arby's location on North Green River Road in Evansville recently, you are probably wondering 'Where ARE the meats'?. If you are not a member of the Facebook group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, I highly encourage you to join. Not only are there reviews about our local restaurants, sometimes members ask important questions too. Like this one from Jen C;
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ground broken on zero net energy home in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will soon see it’s first zero net energy house. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro broke ground on the home Tuesday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year. Officials with the Habitat for...
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Muhlenberg County Schools names new superintendent

Muhlenberg County Schools will have a new superintendent in place in July. The Muhlenberg County School Board voted Monday night to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent. She will take the role on July 1st, replacing Robby Davis who is retiring. Orr has held many teaching positions over the...
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
consistentlycurious.com

17 Festive Things To Do In Santa Claus, Indiana

Are you planning a trip to Holiday World? During your visit, check out these fun things to do in Santa Claus, Indiana. Celebrate the holiday season year-round with a visit to the charming small town of Santa Claus. True to its name Christmas takes center stage with a holiday-themed amusement park, attractions, and lodging. Write a letter to Santa at the Santa Claus Museum, grab a frozen hot chocolate from Santa’s candy castle, then see if you can find all of the Santa statues throughout the city.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Regional blood center sending out an S.O.S!

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center is sending out an S.O.S! The S.O.S. event will happen on June 14 from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. and June 15-16 from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. The S.O.S. event means save our summer. It is an annual event that ensures blood availability for the community. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
foxlexington.com

Kentucky farmers prepare crops for extreme heat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – This week’s extreme heat is expected to cause problems across the Bluegrass, including power outages and warnings from officials to stay cool and hydrated. But these high temperatures are also having an impact on our farmers. Weather can make or break the agriculture...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
228
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy