(The Center Square) – Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is leading a pack of 48 candidates in a race to fill out the remaining months of the late U.S. Rep. Don Young's term. Palin has 29.77%, or 32,371, of the votes cast so far, according to results from the Division of Elections. Fellow Republican Nick Begich is in second place with 19.34%, or 20,994 votes. Begich is endorsed by the Alaska Republican Party while Palin has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

ALASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO