WILLMAR, MN – The Willmar Stingers defeated the Rochester Honkers, 7-4. The Stingers rode the momentum of their high-scoring first inning and never gave the lead back. In the first, they were able to jump out to a four-run lead thanks to a string of base hits. The first run crossed home plate thanks to a Joey Walls single to right field. Josh Fitzgerald closed the scoring with an RBI single of his own in his first game back in Willmar.

WILLMAR, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO