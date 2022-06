TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — The state crime lab has confirmed that human remains found last month are those of a Mississippi woman missing since August. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl confirmed the remains are of Lori Ann Cockrell, 58. The cause of death has yet to be determined, The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported.

TUPELO, MS ・ 4 HOURS AGO