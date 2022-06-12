ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

Hoppers fall 8-5 to The Duelers in Bowling Green

By Jeff Sisk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hoptown Hoppers lost their 3rd straight game Saturday night losing to Franklin 8 to 5 in Bowling Green. In the first inning, Hoptown got their offense started when Luis Vergara-Schoonewolf hit...

Comments / 0

 

wnky.com

Bikers on 1,350 mile Underground Railroad ride stop in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Four weeks. 1,350 miles of biking. “The weather has been great. We’ve only had rain once,” said rider Sandi Remson. About a dozen bikers are on an Underground Railroad bicycle ride following Southern slaves historic path towards freedom. Two weeks into their journey they are now...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
historic-structures.com

Wigwam Village - Tee Pee Motel, Cave City Kentucky

A primary impact of the automobile was its broadening of the concepts of recreation and leisure. Unlike travel by train, for decades the most common means of long-distance transportation used by the majority of Americans, automobile motoring permitted the travel itself to be part of a vacation, not just the means of reaching a destination. In the early 1920s, "autocamping" became the rage and campgrounds sprang up all over the country. By the end of the decade, however, the camps' latrines, common showers and increasing patronage by itinerants brought about by the onset of the Depression had led to a loss of desirability to many motorists. The next step was the cabin or cottage camp, or the proto-motel.
CAVE CITY, KY
Lloyd Columbus “Honey” Majors

(Age 84) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm at Princeton Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Foster Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12noon till the service hour at the church. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Orr selected as Muhlenberg schools superintendent

The Muhlenberg County School Board has selected a Christian County native and former Todd County administrator as its next superintendent. Contessa Orr began her teaching career at Todd County as a special education teacher 22 years ago. She later served as the assistant principal and guidance counselor of Olmstead Elementary, principal of North Todd Elementary, director of federal programs in Todd County and then chief academic officer of Logan County Schools.
TODD COUNTY, KY
Homer M. Mason

(Age 84, of Binns Mill Road) Funeral service will be Wednesday June 15th at 1pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Heat Advisory through Wednesday

A historic mid-June heat wave has arrived in western Kentucky and a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s each day and the humidity will make it feel like near 110 Monday and Tuesday and 105 Wednesday.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Hopkinsville man severely injured in Hopkins County accident

A Hopkinsville man was severely injured in an accident Saturday on the Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkins County. The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office investigated and determined 33-year old Nicholas Peay of Hopkinsville had been headed north near the 30 mile-marker when his car went off the road and into the median, causing it to roll end over end before coming to rest on the southbound side.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Man flown to Skyline after being pinned under vehicle

A man was flown to a Nashville hospital early Wednesday morning after he was found pinned underneath a vehicle on Bradshaw Road. First responders were notified about 2:30 a.m. of a man who became stuck underneath his vehicle when the jack slipped, according to Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers, who says a passerby had already extricated the victim by the time crews arrived.
NASHVILLE, TN
Christian Co. awarded grants for park improvements

Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman presented $292,500 in funding for three projects that improve parks and expand recreational trails in Christian County. According to a news release, the funding comes through the Recreational Trails Program and the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund. Christian County was awarded an LWCF grant for $142,500, which will be used for improvements at Ruff Park, including construction of a new restroom/concession facility, replacing playground equipment and resurfacing the parking lot.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
NWS: Heat wave likely to hang around for several days

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for all of western Kentucky and middle Tennessee through Wednesday at 8 p.m. and forecasters say it’s looking like the heat wave is going to linger. National Weather Service in Paducah Meteorologist Kevin Smith said during a conference call Monday that the...
Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Thursday

Western Kentucky continues to roast in a historic heat wave as the excessive heat warning for the region continues until 8 p.m. Thursday. High temperatures in the mid to upper 90’s will combine with the humidity to create heat index values of 100 to 107 degrees, causing continued danger for those working outdoors. Those folks should stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in an air-conditioned building or in a shady area.
KENTUCKY STATE
WCSO searching for suspects in theft at Basil Griffin Park

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to identify two individuals in a theft. According to police, staff at Basil Griffin Park said that sometime between 1:13 and 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 10, two individuals entered the park on foot and broke into a gated area and two trailers, breaking the padlocks on both and stealing power tools worth about $7,000. The two people are also suspected of breaking into a concession building and stealing food, drinks and two cash registers. A lock box was also damaged in the process.
WARREN COUNTY, KY
City, county present proclamation for Juneteenth

Hopkinsville and Christian County leaders gathered at the courthouse Tuesday morning to help proclaim Sunday, June 19th as Juneteenth—the holiday that recognizes when the final slaves in Texas were told of the Emancipation Proclamation. Judge-Executive Steve Tribble and Mayor Wendell Lynch presented a proclamation, with Mayor Lynch noting slaves...
Local man injured in rear-end collision

A rear-end collision Monday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Eagle Way Bypass injured a local man. The collision report from Hopkinsville police says 31-year old Carlton Thomas of Hopkinsville was northbound and rear-ended a northbound car driven by 30-year old Jeremy Day of Hopkinsville in the intersection. Day complained...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Hopkinsville Man Charged After Foot Pursuit

A Hopkinsville man was charged after he reportedly ran from police on Bryan Street in Hopkinsville Friday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say 18-year-old Devonni Radford was stopped for a headlight out and during the stop a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle. After a search, a black...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Bowling Green man arrested on charges related to drug trafficking

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday on several drug charges. Early Tuesday morning, Warren County deputies received a drug tip that led them to Christopher Bessinger, 51, of Bowling Green. According to police, Bessinger was found with 11 pounds of marijuana and over $2,500 in cash.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Excessive Heat Warning continues

The Excessive Heat Warning continues until 8 p.m. Wednesday as unseasonably hot weather persists in the region. High temperatures will be in the upper 90’s and the heat index will make it feel like between 105 to 110. Christian County Emergency Management Director Randy Graham says stay hydrated if...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Harold Ray Johns

(Age 88, of Russellville) Funeral services will be Thursday June 16th at 11am at the Russellville United Methodist Temple. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm – 8pm with Masonic Service at 7pm at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel. and Thursday from 10am till the service hour at the Russellville United Methodist Temple.
RUSSELLVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

