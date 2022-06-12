Watch: CALLUM ILOTT PIT STOP

The U.S. Open is being held in Massachusetts this year for the first time in over 30 years, and Rory McIlroy has found a subtle way to pay tribute to the local fans. McIlroy wore some hilarious custom spikes during his practice round at The Country Club in Brookline on Tuesday. The underside of the red and white shoes featured a Nike swoosh that looked like a crustacean and the word “LOBSTAH.”

BROOKLINE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO