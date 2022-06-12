ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Jaime Munguia finally catches elusive Jimmy Kelly, stops him in five

By Michael Rosenthal
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jm1FO_0g8Csb7h00
Tom Hogan / Golden Boy

Now Jaime Munguia waits.

The middleweight contender put Jimmy Kelly three times and stopped him in the fifth round of a scheduled 12-round super middleweight bout Saturday at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) now hopes to get a big fight at 160 pounds, with WBC titleholder Jermall Charlo squarely in his sights.

The Mexican and his American counterpart had agreed to fight next month only to have negotiations break down over television rights. Munguia’s promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, recently challenged Charlo to make the fight happen.

“I want to say what Oscar said to Jermall Charlo, to come out here, to show some balls and stop hiding behind [manager] Al Haymon and fight me,” Munguia said through a translator after his victory. “I think it’d be a great fight for everyone.

“We hope by the end of this year to make that fight.”

Munguia had suggested that the clever Kelly (26-3, 10 KOs) might give him trouble early in the fight with his boxing ability and movement.

And that’s how it played out for four-plus rounds, as the Irishman poked out his jab, landed power shots here and there and then moved or held to avoid anything Munguia fired in return.

Munguia seemed somewhat lost for much of the fourth round, as if he was groping for a way to slow down his fleet opponent.

Then came the fireworks. About halfway through Round 5 Munguia landed a left hook as Kelly pulled backward, which put him on the behind and hurt him.

Kelly got to his feet and was matching Munguia punch for punch but he went down against from a right uppercut. Once again he got up but he finally sat down under a barrage of punches, which prompted referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight.

The official time of the stoppage was 2:57 of Round 5.

“It was difficult at the beginning because he’s a slippery, tough fighter who could really take some punches,” Munguia said. “He was trying to do his plan of attack but I had to do my thing, slow him down a little bit and work to the body.”

Munguia came in at 165 pounds for the fight, five more than the middleweight limit and the heaviest the former junior middleweight champ had ever weighed.

He said he felt good at the weight, which gives him an option if he can’t secure a title fight at middleweight.

“I think it helped me out a lot,” he said of extra weight. “I’m ready to go back to 160 to fight for a world title or to move up to 168 pounds. I’m ready for any challenge.”

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ComicBook

Ronda Rousey Names the Only Fighter Who Could Bring Her Out of MMA Retirement

Ronda Rousey has not stepped back inside the Octagon for an MMA bout since failing to win back the UFC Bantamweight Championship from Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 in December 2016. Since then, the UFC Hall of Famer has turned her full attention towards professional wrestling and is currently the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion for WWE. But there's one matchup that would convince her to fight again, as she explained while on The Kurt Angle Show recently.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaime Munguía
Person
Jermall Charlo
mmanews.com

Watch: Former Boxer Knocks Out Troublemaker At Local UK Park

Julius Francis, a former heavyweight boxer who once faced Mike Tyson, put an abrupt halt to an altercation outside of a London park. Francis works as a security guard and was assigned outside of BOXPARK, near the famous Wembley Stadium. A group of men got into a squabble with security outside of the venue, but Francis wasn’t initially involved.
COMBAT SPORTS
ClutchPoints

UFC president Dana White drops mega truth bomb on Amanda Nunes

UFC president Dana White has never been afraid to express his opinion. Recently, he made quite the comments about Amanda Nunes. It all stemmed from the talk about fighter pay that has been going on recently. White believes Nunes becoming rich means she has lost the hunger that led her to become UFC champion in […] The post UFC president Dana White drops mega truth bomb on Amanda Nunes appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Down Under#Combat#Honda Center#Wbc#Mexican#American#Charlo#Irishman
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford reacts to Jermall Charlo calling him out at 154

By Robert Segal: Terence Crawford fired back at Jermall Charlo in response to the WBC middleweight champion calling him out for a fight at 154 pounds. The unbeaten WBO welterweight champion Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs), who many believe is the #1 fighter in the 147-lb division bar none, told Jermall that he thinks he would come down to 154 to face him. However, he still views his twin brother, undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell as a “p***y.”
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Only one fight would get Ronda Rousey to return to UFC

Though she made her name and reputation as the Baddest Woman on the Planet as a UFC champion, Ronda Rousey is now equally entrenched as a WWE Superstar. She is currently the SmackDown Women’s Champion and a main event caliber performer any time she’s on a big card. Rousey announced her UFC retirement in 2016 and was inducted into the promotion’s Hall of Fame two years later, so she’s made as clean a break with MMA as just about any fighter ever. Even so, there’s one potential opponent out there who would make her consider stepping back inside the cage. On the...
UFC
BBC

Daniel Dubois, Don King and 'the strangest world title fight'

"You know what this reminds me of?" said 90-year-old Don King as he assessed Daniel Dubois' challenge for Trevor Bryan's secondary WBA heavyweight title in a disused Jai Alai Court a few miles from Miami International Airport. "This is like 1776 over there in Long Island when we battled for...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Anthony Joshua will lose to Oleksandr Usyk again ‘unless he lets me train him’

Tyson Fury has played down the impact that Robert Garcia will have as Anthony Joshua’s new coach, saying the American will not help “AJ” to beat Oleksandr Usyk this summer.Joshua suffered a comprehensive decision defeat by Usyk last September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to the unbeaten Ukrainian in London.Joshua is set for a rematch with Usyk this August, and the Briton has recruited Garcia to work alongside Angel Fernandez, while the 32-year-old’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken has stepped away from the camp.“Unless Anthony Joshua gets his a** up to Morecambe and lets me train...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
MiddleEasy

Miesha Tate “Feels Like Taila Santos Won” Over Valentina Shevchenko, Backs Julianna Pena To Beat Amanda Nunes In Rematch

Miesha Tate will be taking on Lauren Murphy this July 2. At UFC 276, Miesha Tate will return to action against Lauren Murphy in a flyweight contest. The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion will go down in weight to compete at 125-lbs. Having made her comeback to fighting last July after a five-year hiatus, Tate has gone 1-1 in the UFC since.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy