A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Schuylkill County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $100,000 for the Monday, June 13 drawing. According to the PA Lottery, the ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-27-42-44-51, and the red Powerball® 25 to win $100,000, less applicable withholding. Without the $1 Power Play® option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play® multiplier drawn was two.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO