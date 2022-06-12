Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's spinning backfist KO, Joanna Jedrzejczyk's retirement at UFC 275
Zhang Weili now has two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk after coming out on top in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 275.
Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) bounced back from a two-fight losing skid when she earned a second-round spinning backfist knockout victory over Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in a rematch of their Fight of the Year from March 2020.
After the loss, Jedrzejczyk retired from MMA competition.
With the win, Weili puts herself in prominent position to get a rematch with newly minted 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC).
Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.
