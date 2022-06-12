ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter reacts to Zhang Weili's spinning backfist KO, Joanna Jedrzejczyk's retirement at UFC 275

By Mike Bohn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nsi1G_0g8Cm4uz00

Zhang Weili now has two victories over Joanna Jedrzejczyk after coming out on top in their rematch on Saturday at UFC 275.

Weili (22-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) bounced back from a two-fight losing skid when she earned a second-round spinning backfist knockout victory over Jedrzejczyk (16-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC) in a rematch of their Fight of the Year from March 2020.

After the loss, Jedrzejczyk retired from MMA competition.

With the win, Weili puts herself in prominent position to get a rematch with newly minted 115-pound titleholder Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC).

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Weili’s victory over Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

MMAmania.com

Dana White: Amanda Nunes is ‘a multi-millionaire,’ no longer ‘hungry savage’

Despite having her dominant reign over the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight division ended, Amanda Nunes remains one of the sport’s all-time greats. Last December at UFC 269 (Dec. 11, 2021), fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets in mixed martial arts (MMA) history thanks to Julianna Pena. Challenging Nunes for her 135-pound crown, Pena weathered an early first-round storm from the champion, coming on strong in round two to exchange big shots on the feet before securing a rear-naked choke submission (watch highlights). The title changed hands for the first time since July 2016 and now they’ll run things back at UFC 277 on July 30, 2022. Regardless of the defeat, Nunes is still UFC Featherweight champion.
UFC
MMAmania.com

Jan Blachowicz promises first-round knockout of Jon Jones in potential fight: ‘I’m always open for this fight, but he’s not’

Jan Blachowicz feels his legendary Polish power can break “Bones.”. Turning his back on the division he cemented a historic status in, Jon Jones last fought at Light Heavyweight in Feb. 2020. Earning a controversial unanimous decision win over Dominick Reyes (watch highlights), Jones vacated his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title shortly after, allowing Blachowicz the opportunity of a lifetime.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Undefeated MMA fighter Sharaputdin Magomedov under investigation after stomping a man over public affection (Video)

MMA prospect Sharaputdin Magomedov is under investigation after assaulting a man in an incident earlier this year. There are plenty of exciting stars out there in the world of mixed martial arts just waiting to break out into the limelight. Many are spread across the entire globe but in recent years, we’ve seen a real emergence of talent from the region of Dagestan.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theScore

Greatest or not, Jedrzejczyk made colossal impact on UFC

In hindsight, it wasn't too surprising Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired over the weekend. She hadn't fought in 27 months. Part of that, of course, was because she needed time to recover from the damage absorbed in her 2020 "Fight of the Year" with Zhang Weili. But the biggest reason was that fighting wasn't a priority for Jedrzejczyk anymore. She had other things going on in her life. Business ventures outside of the Octagon. Opportunities that don't require you to get beat up. Jedrzejczyk had, in some ways, outgrown MMA.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jessica Andrade agrees to replace Katlyn Chookagian, fights Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris

Former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade will enter enemy territory for her next bout. With Katlyn Chookagian out due to injury, Andrade (23-9 MMA, 14-7 UFC) will step in to fight France’s Manon Fiorot (9-1 MMA, 4-0 UFC) at UFC Paris, the promotion announced Wednesday morning. Two people with knowledge of the matchup told MMA Junkie the bout is not yet signed despite the UFC announcement. Verbal agreements are in place, however.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

