Twitter reacts to Valentina Shevchenko surviving scare from Taila Santos to defend gold at UFC 275

Valentina Shevchenko’s reign over the women’s flyweight division continued on Saturday with her latest title defense against Taila Santos at UFC 275.

Shevchenko (23-3 MMA, 12-2 UFC) registered her seventh consecutive title defense at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore, earning a split decision victory over Santos (19-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC) in the co-main event matchup.

With the win, “The Bullet” remains undefeated since dropping to 125 pounds in February 2018.

Check below for the top Twitter reactions to Shevchenko’s title defense over Santos at UFC 275.

