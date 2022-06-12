March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council adopted a resolution over the Display of Flags policy to govern when commemorative, special occasion, and other ceremonial flags, may be flown on flagpoles on City-owned properties. The purpose of the policy is to establish guidelines in order...
Security stepped up for Supreme Court justices ahead of Roe V. Wade decision. The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday.
POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - It may not look like it at first glance, but a headstone on the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County has a hidden message. “Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our brother, father, papa, uncle, friend, and cousin,” said Lindsay Owens, daughter of the late Steven Owens.
It's a substantial display that some people say the noise and nighttime lighting are a nuisance. The 25th Infantry Regiment consisted of all Black soldiers who rode their bikes from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri in the late 1800's.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway. It kicked off Tuesday with several special events, including log carving. There will be more log carving again Wednesday at NewBo City Market from 9 to 5. The one-of-a-kind wood art pieces will then go to auction...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Justin Zehr, one of the co-owners of Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill, said the shooting at Taboo Nightclub “was pretty devastating.” Zehr added, “It shook everyone a little bit.”. That shooting happened April 10. It killed 2 people and injured 10...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A church in Cedar Rapids has a long history of helping immigrants and refugees. That includes several who fled Afghanistan as the American military left and the Taliban took over. Alena and her family came to Cedar Rapids 4 months ago after escaping Afghanistan. They’re one...
National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti discusses Iowa's job market and economy.
Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival log carving kicks off. The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway. BioNTech to begin trials to treat pancreatic cancer with MRNA vaccines. BioNTech is working to...
The Iowa Restaurant Association projected 800 restaurants closed across the state during the pandemic and they say inflation and workforce problems could impact another 800.
National Economic council deputy director Bharat Ramamurti discusses Iowa's job market and economy.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance banning conversion therapy in a 2-1 vote. The ordinance bans any effort to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity and applies in unincorporated areas of Linn County. “Banning the practice of conversion therapy...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council unanimously agreed to adopt a motion to extend the Cedar Rapids Community School Resource Program for another school year (thru June 2023). The program would plan to permanently assign 7 School Resource Officers to schools in the District...
Iowa doctor talks about the increase in delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic. Doctor Vincent Reid from Mercy's Hall Perrine Cancer Center joins us to talk about cancer screenings.
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After the Iowa Secretary of State’s office learned multiple counties saw an error with a voting machine on election day, the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office requested and received approval from the Board of Supervisors to conduct an administrative recount for the June 7th Primary Election.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon have another option for fun in the sun. The city of Cedar Rapids said Noelridge Aquatic Center will open on June 18. The opening date was previously delayed due to a mechanical repair. City leaders said there are four...
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May. The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of murdering Emily Elizabeth Leonard has filed a motion to change the location of his upcoming trial. Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County. His attorney filed a motion for change of venue on June 10th, citing extensive media coverage and publicity surrounding the case “is to such an extent that the Defendant cannot get a fair trial...”
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officer Colin Fowler, who was appointed Downtown Liaison Officer in 2017, is returning to the position after the Iowa City Police announced the department is returning towards “pre-pandemic staffing levels.”. Downtown Liaison is a part of the department’s Community Outreach division. Officer Fowler will...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One of the only remaining WWI doughboy monuments in the state is getting refurbished. WWI soldiers were called doughboys because of the way wet clay looked when it got on their uniforms. The 91-year-old monument in Mechanicsville is in serious need of restoration. The community acted fast to make it happen.
