Cedar Rapids, IA

March in support of changing gun laws held in Cedar Rapids

KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Around 40 people are renovating a park in Victor that hasn't been...

www.kcrg.com

KCRG.com

City of Cedar Rapids adopts new flag policy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, the Cedar Rapids City Council adopted a resolution over the Display of Flags policy to govern when commemorative, special occasion, and other ceremonial flags, may be flown on flagpoles on City-owned properties. The purpose of the policy is to establish guidelines in order...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fairfax residents unhappy with 32-hundred square foot flag

The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark abortion-rights case Roe-Versus-Wade as soon as Wednesday.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Polk County headstone stirring controversy

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - It may not look like it at first glance, but a headstone on the Warren-Powers Cemetery in Polk County has a hidden message. “Forever in our hearts, until we meet again, cherished memories, known as our brother, father, papa, uncle, friend, and cousin,” said Lindsay Owens, daughter of the late Steven Owens.
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bars rethinking their security strategy

The 25th Infantry Regiment consisted of all Black soldiers who rode their bikes from Fort Missoula, Montana to St. Louis, Missouri in the late 1800's.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival kicks off with log carving

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival is now underway. It kicked off Tuesday with several special events, including log carving. There will be more log carving again Wednesday at NewBo City Market from 9 to 5. The one-of-a-kind wood art pieces will then go to auction...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids bar ups security after Taboo shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Justin Zehr, one of the co-owners of Cliff’s Dive Bar and Grill, said the shooting at Taboo Nightclub “was pretty devastating.” Zehr added, “It shook everyone a little bit.”. That shooting happened April 10. It killed 2 people and injured 10...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Man allegedly punches Cedar Rapids Police officer repeatedly

Storms move into the northeastern Iowa area in the afternoon and evening.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa camps plan alternate activities to stay cool amid excessive heat

BioNTech is working to develop MRNA vaccines to treat pancreatic cancer.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hail damage hits Lamont

The Iowa Restaurant Association projected 800 restaurants closed across the state during the pandemic and they say inflation and workforce problems could impact another 800.
LAMONT, IA
KCRG.com

Linn County passes ordinance banning conversion therapy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance banning conversion therapy in a 2-1 vote. The ordinance bans any effort to change a child’s sexual orientation or gender identity and applies in unincorporated areas of Linn County. “Banning the practice of conversion therapy...
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City man injured in crash with mattress on I-30

US doctor talks about the increase in delayed cancer screenings during the pandemic.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Dubuque County confirms findings from election audit

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - After the Iowa Secretary of State’s office learned multiple counties saw an error with a voting machine on election day, the Dubuque County Auditor’s Office requested and received approval from the Board of Supervisors to conduct an administrative recount for the June 7th Primary Election.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Noelridge Aquatic Center to open Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Cedar Rapids will soon have another option for fun in the sun. The city of Cedar Rapids said Noelridge Aquatic Center will open on June 18. The opening date was previously delayed due to a mechanical repair. City leaders said there are four...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Fairfax neighbors raise concerns over massive flag

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Neighbors in Fairfax took to the city council about a 3,200-square-foot American flag that was erected by Fairfax State Saving Bank in May. The bank said the flag was announced in May and was only supposed to be on display on certain holidays; Flag Day, 4th of July, and Memorial Day, but neighbors said the flag made too much noise when the wind blew, and the light display illuminated their homes.
FAIRFAX, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man accused of murder requests changing trial venue; prosecution resists motion

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man accused of murdering Emily Elizabeth Leonard has filed a motion to change the location of his upcoming trial. Arthur James Flowers is scheduled to go to trial on June 28th, 2022 in Linn County. His attorney filed a motion for change of venue on June 10th, citing extensive media coverage and publicity surrounding the case “is to such an extent that the Defendant cannot get a fair trial...”
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa City Police announce return of Downtown Liaison Officer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Officer Colin Fowler, who was appointed Downtown Liaison Officer in 2017, is returning to the position after the Iowa City Police announced the department is returning towards “pre-pandemic staffing levels.”. Downtown Liaison is a part of the department’s Community Outreach division. Officer Fowler will...
IOWA CITY, IA

