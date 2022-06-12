ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

PorchFest OBKY returns to Griffith Avenue

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrVdq_0g8Cjx2y00

The sun was shining brightly as Owensboro’s Griffith Avenue was once again closed to traffic and filled with concertgoers for the annual return of PorchFest OBKY on Saturday.

It is the fourth time the free music festival has taken over the street, and featured 40 acts performing on 13 front porches beginning at 3 p.m. with the last acts taking the stage at 8 p.m.

Angelique Codarmaz drove in from Indianapolis, Indiana, to attend the event.

“I have so many friends here that are musicians and performers, so we try to come out and support them every year,” she said.

Codarmaz said she likes all different kinds of music, including bluegrass, rock and country.

“You get to hear a lot of it here,” she said. “There is a lot of original music happening with some of our friends, so it is just real fun.”

Festival goers were able to walk up and down a stretch of Griffith Avenue, where the porches that were being utilized as temporary stages for the evening were identified by a specific letter, while banners at each porch displayed the schedule of performers.

Haleigh Martin was preparing for her afternoon set when the Evansville resident took a minute to talk about her music.

“I have been doing PorchFest since the very first year,” Martin said. “I am a country blues artist; I play a little bit of everything but I put my own swampy bluesy spin on it.”

More from this section

Martin, originally from Paducah, said she is a fan of PorchFest OBKY founders Andy Brasher and Tamarra Miller, and the atmosphere the pair have cultivated at the event.

“This is the most unique festival that I have ever performed at,” she said.

Caden Rock of Beaver Dam gave a shoutout to his friends Jerrett Davis and Colt Rickard as they performed Saturday.

“I went to school with these guys and they have been some of my best friends for a good, long time,” he said. “All of us kind of know them and we thought we would show our support for them.”

A few porches down Griffith Avenue, Stephen Horning was preparing for his upcoming set with Cynthia Murray.

“This will be our third year doing it as the duo,” he said. “We also have a band called Cynthia Murray and the End Times, but we perform as a duo sometimes.”

Horning said the duo were invited by Brasher to perform during an early first PorchFest event, and they have continued to come back.

“It is an honor and a blessing to get to do events like this,” Horning said. “We love supporting community events that bring people together to celebrate life and music.”

The acts participating included: Josh Mitcham, Clay Shelburn, Joshua Orion, RPR, Riley Station, Ariel and The HighWheels, Jade Hamilton, whytheycame, Colt Graves, DRK WTR, Nick Cheek & The Golden Hour, Madeline Wilkerson, Dakota Hayden, Yellow Banks, Josh Merritt, LaTasha Shemwell, Skylar Cain, Colt Rickard and Jerrett Davis, Happiness Jones, Hot Brown Smackdown, Seth Thomas, Freddie Bourne, Adam Scott, John Lathim, EmmaLee Chinn, Tailgate, Rebecca Lee Daniels, Shelby Lore, Cynthia Murray & Stephen Horning, Kalico, Emma Grace Brown, Drew Aud & Mike Riggs, DT on the Rocks (Dustin Taylor on the Rocks), Haleigh Martin, Cam Thompson, Brandon McCarty, Scarlett Call, Andrew and Taylor Burden and the Zach Jennings Band.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Why is the Evansville, IN Arby’s on Green River Road Closed?

If you have driven past the Arby's location on North Green River Road in Evansville recently, you are probably wondering 'Where ARE the meats'?. If you are not a member of the Facebook group Tri-State Restaurant Reviews, I highly encourage you to join. Not only are there reviews about our local restaurants, sometimes members ask important questions too. Like this one from Jen C;
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Ground broken on zero net energy home in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky will soon see it’s first zero net energy house. Atmos Energy and Habitat for Humanity in Owensboro broke ground on the home Tuesday. Officials say the home will produce the same amount of energy it consumes in a year. Officials with the Habitat for...
OWENSBORO, KY
Du Quoin Evening Call

Robert Sheets Sr. of Evansville

Robert D. (Bob) Sheets Sr., 87, of Evansville passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 10, 2022 with his children by his side. He was born December 28, 1934 in Shawneetown, Illinois to Charles A. and Marguerite (Locklar) Sheets. Bob grew up with three sisters and graduated from Shawneetown...
EVANSVILLE, IN
visitowensboro.com

Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: June 17-19

This five-day festival celebrates one of the prettiest flowers in Kentucky with live music, family fun and, best of all, the chance to take home your own daylilies from Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. Running June 13-18 this year, the Dazzling Daylilies Festival will feature a Lunch, Listen, Learn event on the 14th, where you can learn all about daylilies from an expert. Bourbon Revival will perform live Bluegrass music on June 16, complete with a cash bar for food and drinks, while a Family Fun Day will be held at the garden on June 18, bringing you a petting zoo, food trucks, a magician, face painting and a kid’s hike.
OWENSBORO, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Beaver Dam, KY
City
Evansville, IN
State
Indiana State
Local
Kentucky Government
Owensboro, KY
Government
City
Paducah, KY
hot96.com

First timer to Handy Fest? Here are some protips!

Audubon Mill Park on the Henderson riverfront is about to get busy with the blues! The WC Handy Blues & Barbecue Festival runs Wednesday-Saturday (June 15- 18). While for many this is a annual tradition (this will be the 31st year, 2020 was cancelled due to COVID), some have never attended. Here are some pro-tips for newbies!
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

World Changers rebuild hope in Henderson

(WEHT) - World Changers, an organization that sends volunteer groups across the country and have assisted locally in the past, will be spending a week in the Henderson area assisting people with home projects and repairs.
14news.com

Zaxby’s in Jasper opening Monday

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - The wait is finally over for Jasper residents. Zaxby’s is opening for business Monday. They’re celebrating with a ribbon-cutting event at 11 Eastern Time. Zaxby’s is located on Mannheim Road, right off of North Newton Street.
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Crews making repairs to KY 69 in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s another traffic alert for drivers in Hancock County. Crews will be making blacktop repairs on KY 69 between US 60 and KY 3199 on Wednesday. Work will be from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drivers will need to find a different route during...
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Daniels
14news.com

Evansville Rescue Mission unveils thrift store

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Rescue Mission unveiled “The Thrift Store” in the Washington Square Mall Monday. That opening began at 10 a.m. Shoppers will find a variety of deeply discounted and gently used clothing, furniture and other items that directly benefit the nonprofit. President of ERM,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Keith J. Block, 68, Jasper

Keith J. Block, 68, of Jasper, died Saturday, June 11, at Memorial Hospital and Heath Care Center in Jasper. He was born in Jasper January 22, 1954, to Cyril and Lilan (Kieffner) Block. Keith was involved in the Special Needs Boy Scouts and participated in the SIRS day program and...
JASPER, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Free Music#Hot Brown#Obky#Griffith Avenue#Porchfest
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Jasper Engines & Transmissions announces 2022 Scholarship winners

Jasper Engines and Transmissions announced the recipients of the company’s annual scholarship awards. Scholarship applicants are dependent children of full-time JASPER Associate-Owners. $10,000 will be awarded to the recipients listed below. In addition, $12,500 will be awarded to 2021 recipients who meet the eligibility requirements for a 2nd-year scholarship....
My 1053 WJLT

New Restaurant Opening in Former Evansville Show-Mes Building

New life is coming to the vacant Show-Mes building, soon it'll be known as The Barrel House. On Evansville's east side over by Showplace Cinemas sits a big nice building with an incredible patio. That building was formerly Show-Mes. My friends always liked to catch the UFC fights at Show-Mes because they had such a great patio, but unfortunately, after show-Mes closed that building sat vacant for quite some time, until now!
14news.com

Henderson City Commissioners approve 2023 budget

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the 2023 budget. It is just shy of $99 million, which is about two percent small than this year’s budget. The commissioners also approved a three percent cost-of-living adjustment for city employees. They also approved a deed and easement for a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
My 1053 WJLT

New Restaurant Set to Open in Former Newburgh Burger King

The town of Newburgh has seen some growth over the past few years with new retail spaces and restaurants popping up across its landscape. In the four years I've lived here since my family and I moved from the north side of Evansville, the town has seen the construction of a Popeye's, McCallister's Deli, Dunkin', and Teriyaki Madness, the latter of which is the newest addition taking space a couple of doors down from Wings Etc. behind Walmart. Even Burger King relocated from Hayley Drive just east of the Highway 66 and 261 intersection where it had been for years, to a new, more modern building on High Pointe Drive that can easily be seen at the intersection of Highway 66 and Frame Road. Since that move, its former location has sat vacant. That won't be the case much longer.
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Boil advisory issued for some Madisonville residents

City officials in Madisonville, Kentucky, say a boil water advisory has been issued for some residents. According to the city, some residents in the Otter Lake area who are serviced by the City of Madisonville are under the boil advisory due to a water main break. Impacted areas include homes...
MADISONVILLE, KY
104.1 WIKY

Daviess County Escapee Had Help

Daviess County Jail Escapee Mary Lou Eggleston is still on the lam. She got away by taking a jail vehicle while visiting a local Owensboro hospital where she was undergoing treatment. Eggleston is believed to be traveling with 23 year old Jayvon Fountain in a silver Chrysler 300. She was...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
4K+
Followers
228
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy