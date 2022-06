The Miami Heat have developed a reputation for maintaining a “championship-or-bust” mentality. By that standard, the 2021-22 NBA season was a bust. Sure, the Heat made the Conference Finals. Yes, they were a game away from advancing to the Finals. If you hadn’t noticed, only the Celtics and Warriors remain in the NBA Playoffs. If it’s championship-or-bust, this year was the latter outcome for the Heat.

