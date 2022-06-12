ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osseo, MN

Osseo United Methodist welcomes new pastor

Osseo United Methodist Church will be welcoming its new pastor July 1, replacing the Rev. Wesley Gabel who will be retiring.

Rev. Jennifer Spickelmier will conduct her first service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at the church, 16 Second Ave. SE in Osseo.

“I am excited to come and to get to know the people here, and to minister to the community I am a part of,” she said.

Rev. “Jen” has served as an interim pastor at Main Street Church in North Branch since 2021 and The Well United Methodist Church in Rosemont in 2020.

But she felt a need and a call to be a part of both the church and the community she lived in. And that decision brought her to Osseo.

Before returning to this area, the Spickelmier family resided in Portland, Oregon. Originally from Rockford, Illinois, Pastor Jen moved to the Twin Cities to attend Bethel College and earned a bachelor of arts degree in elementary education. After graduation, she and her husband, Grant, lived in Richfield where he worked for the Minnesota Zoo.

When her husband was hired at the Oregon Zoo, the family moved to Portland where Rev. Jen worked several years with Village Baptist Church in Beaverton.

During that time she served in various organizational and administrative positions. It was while planning a women’s retreat that “something changed,” she said. She felt the call to pastoral leadership and attended Bethel Seminary to earn a Master’s degree in transformational leadership.

When her husband took an administrative job with the International Wolf Center in Minnesota, the family returned in 2020 and now live in Plymouth where Katie, 15, attends Armstrong High School and Matthew, 19, attends Seattle Pacific University.

Her 2020 call to The Well Church in Rosemont introduced her to the United Methodist Church, and she is now licensed in the United Methodist Church.

“I am excited to get to know the people of the Osseo area and journey together to find out what God has in store for the next season,“ she said.

Osseo United Methodist Church will host a coffee hour Sunday, June 26, at 10:30 a.m. to introduce Rev. Jen.

