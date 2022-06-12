ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspection of Hazardous Material in Hotel Room Yields Heroin with Trace of Fentanyl, Male Hospitalized

By Key News Network
 3 days ago

Studio City, Los Angeles, CA: Firefighters were called around 4:21 p.m. Saturday, June 11, to the Sheraton Universal Hotel on the 300 block of Universal Hollywood Drive in the Studio City neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley to investigate an unresponsive person when they noticed a warning of a potentially hazardous substance at the location of the person.

Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department officers arrived on the ninth floor and discovered what appeared to be handwritten warning sign(s) telling others not to enter the room due to the presence of a potentially hazardous substance, according to LAFD.

LAFD said the ninth floor was isolated and nearby persons sheltered in place as an LAFD Hazardous Materials team assisted the first arriving LAFD responders who had safely gained access and were treating the one male patient with unspecified symptoms found in the room.

No other persons at the scene required medical attention or experienced illness, according to LAFD. The male patient was transported by LAFD to a local hospital in fair condition.

As the hazardous material inspection continued into the evening, LAFD reported at 7:00 p.m. that a thorough inspection and methodical evaluation of the hotel room by the LAFD Haz Mat team yielded “an unspecified quantity of black tar heroin, within which a barely discernible trace of fentanyl sensed only by comprehensive instrumental testing.”

LAPD said Los Angeles County Health Hazmat has taken control of the scene.

