One local restaurant is offering a boost to another this week in the wake of Saturday afternoon's fire at Dukes Bar-B-Que. Plans are in place for The Pot Smoker BBQ, on Silver Bluff Road, to donate 10% of its Thursday income to Christian Judy, the owner of Dukes, to help the Whiskey Road eatery bounce back from the fire. Dukes, located about a mile south of Aiken's city limit, is closed for repair and renovation, with the possibility of reopening in late July, in Judy's assessment.

AIKEN, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO