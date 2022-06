Lithuania is poised to become the latest European country to tighten its digital currency regulations to prevent Russia from evading sanctions through the market. The Lithuanian Ministry of Finance (MoF) announced this week that the government has approved amendments proposed in its draft law, the “Law on the Prevention of Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.” The proposals in the law include a tightening of the guidelines for user identification and a ban on anonymous accounts. It also places new obligations on digital currency exchanges. This includes having a nominal capital amount of no less than 125,000 euros.

