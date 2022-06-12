ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

I’m perfectly happy without a partner – but do I need one?

By Philippa Perry
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZBHz_0g8CVgZP00
Mature woman sitting at the window at home with cup of coffee<br>GettyImages-1190388833 Photograph: Oliver Rossi/Getty Images

The dilemma Do I need a man in my life? I’m 52 and have been a single mother for 14 years. Very occasionally I’ve seen men for purely physical reasons. I’ve never felt I wanted their company beyond that. My child’s father had addictions – gambling and drugs – that I only discovered after the birth. That was a painful time. I recovered and grew stronger as a result. I have found I love solitude though I take care not to isolate. I know many people and have a few I would call close friends. I’m now concentrating on my career, which is going well after many years of being mainly focused on parenting, which I have loved.

I can’t seem to allow myself past a certain point in a relationship, and struggle to see the worth of allowing someone into my life. When discussing the point of being in a relationship, a friend said, “Well it could offer you a different perspective on life.” I guess sometimes I wonder if I am missing out . I can barely recall what it feels like to be close and have a support , it was so long ago.

My previous relationships were with people who were either physically or emotionally unavailable. It’s a painful thing to recall. I have much more love for myself these days, I adore my teenager and my animals. Is there really any need for a partner-relationship?

Philippa’s answer If you are asking yourself this question, you can probably do well without someone but, equally, you might still thrive in a partnership. If you never ask this question then it’s because you probably know the answer either way.

There’s much research about the health, wellbeing benefits and costs of being in a long-term relationship and you could spend some hours Googling it all. You could have therapy with a practitioner who specialises in attachment theory, to learn how you make or don’t make relationships. When we become more aware of these relationship processes, we can then decide whether we want to change our behaviour – but I think what you are really asking me here is: are you missing out?

The writer Naomi Alderman said that the point of having a partner is to have a witness for your life. While there are plenty of people who can do life happily and successfully without a romantic partner, it is a different experience to do it together. She added, “I like having someone around who gives me a look if I speak to a waiter sharply.” She has a point. It is important to have someone close who can challenge us but with goodwill. Teenage children are good at this. They can get us to think about how we choose to live because they tend to question things, but the other thing with teenagers is that they will probably leave home.

It is important to have someone close who can challenge us but with goodwill

I can imagine that making yourself vulnerable with someone again might feel like sticking your hand into a fire, so it might be an idea to unpick your fears. Ask yourself: “What am I most afraid of about being in a relationship? What am I imagining they might do to me, or stop me doing?”

If you do embark on a relationship again, it will be different now as you have learned to love yourself – you won’t settle for someone who makes you unhappy. You would know to find out whether they had addictions and how they made you feel when you were with them. You can take your time. You can take things as far as you are comfortable with and no further. You don’t have to end a relationship you enjoy just because you don’t want to share your whole life and live with them.

Sophie Heawood, a single mother for years and author of The Hungover Games , told me that she recently realised that the point of a romantic partner is as much about your experience outside the home as the one you have with them in it. She says her experience out in the world has improved since knowing there is someone at home who loves her no matter what. She says, “It’s like wearing waterproof clothing after many years of feeling a bit too easily rained on.”

For me, one of the reasons for having a partner is to have a mutual, equal relationship with someone you love who accepts you exactly as you are and who loves you, faults and all. It’s difficult under those circumstances not to grow as a person, not to have more courage, generosity and love to give, not only to your partner but to everyone. If you ask other people why, there might be as many answers as there are people.

You sound happy with work, you know a lot of people and have some good friends, so you have witnesses for your life. You also have people to have fun with, who give you different perspectives, on whom you can call, and who make you feel good. I think if you find a loving partner it will be icing on a well-made cake. And if you think you prefer your cake without icing, that’s fine, too.

Listen to the Stephen Sondheim song Being Alive from the musical Company .

If you have a question, send a brief email to askphilippa@observer.co.uk

Comments / 84

A⋆C⋆
3d ago

If you are just that lucky, and stumble across a good one, put in the work to keep them.... Its worth it! If you aren't very lucky in love, being alone is better than being mistreated for sure!

Reply(7)
43
Emma Leon
3d ago

Why do the wealthy get married 15 times ? Because they don’t need anyone. People who stay in miserable marriages it’s usually for financial reasons. My advice to all be financially stable it gives you the freedom to never have to tolerate anyone in life again.

Reply
22
Paul W
3d ago

You don't want the drama, trust me. Find a friend with benefits that you can talk to or spend the night with once in a while when you get lonely who does not need to share any other aspects of their lives.

Reply(6)
20
Related
The Guardian

I’m 80, and a needy widower won’t take no for an answer

The dilemma At the advanced age of 80 it seems a bit strange for me to ask for help in dealing with the expectations of an elderly admirer. Surely at this age I should be able to sort myself out. My beloved husband of many years died a few years ago. The children and grandchildren have been a huge comfort. I am still working and I live a busy solo life.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Shazia Mirza: ‘When I was eight, my mother said, “You are ugly, and ugly girls can’t become actresses”’

B — orn in Birmingham, Mirza, 46, was a science teacher for over a decade before becoming a standup comedian in 2000. She made her name touring her show The Kardashians Made Me Do It, followed by With Love from St Tropez. This year she performs Coconut, which was nominated for best standup tour at the Channel 4 NationalComedy awards, at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, 3-28 August. Her podcast with John Kampfner is called Pale, Male and Stale, and her television work includes the BBC Two series Pilgrimage. She lives in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

I am queer and proud – even though I am now married to a man

A fortnight ago, I sat in a chilly, near-empty basement bar in Prague that smelled of beer, sweat and fried cheese, watching the Czech equivalent of David Gray. Between songs, he swigged disconsolately from a bottle of red wine. He was obviously as sad as my husband and I were about the night out. After two tequilas, we cut our losses.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Sondheim
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
StaceyNHerrera

Husband sought one-night stands while traveling for business, and claimed "it didn't mean anything"

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a close friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Nearly every month for their two decades of marriage, my friend’s husband traveled for business. As a system implementation consultant, it was his job to strategize, implement, and roll out systems that made companies more efficient.
Chip Chick

His Fiancée Returned From Vacation And Told Him She's Moving Out So She Can Be A Hippy While Living In A Van

A man is engaged to his fiancée named Kay, and when his fiancée was little, she really didn't have a great childhood. Kay's parents argued nonstop and had no sympathy for her or her siblings. Kay's parents expected her to work hard, and they didn't care if she struggled through something or got relentlessly bullied; they wanted her to just figure it out.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

The Guardian

316K+
Followers
77K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy