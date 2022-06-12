ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

Iowa State University

 4 days ago

Jun 12, 2022 - Jun 18, 2022. Engage with your University Museums this summer by submitting photos!...

Increase Your Grazing Knowledge and Skills with Short Course

VINTON, Iowa – Livestock producers interested in strengthening or transitioning grazing practices can sharpen their skills by attending the upcoming Grassroots Grazing workshops. The series is offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the regional Natural Resources Conservation Service. The first series of classes, which will focus on soil health and plant identification, will be offered in several counties across northeast Iowa and will last from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on June 27, 28 and 29. Four additional classes are planned for this summer and fall, all featuring various topics related to grazing.
Yard and Garden: Staking Tomatoes

AMES, Iowa -- Tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables grown at home. They are available in a variety of sizes, shapes and colors and benefit from staking and training to keep the sprawling plants off the ground. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach answer questions about the options for home gardeners to train and stake their tomatoes.
Engineers develop cybersecurity tools to protect solar, wind power on the grid

AMES, Iowa – Solar panels and wind turbines, now projected to produce 44% of America’s electricity by 2050, present cybersecurity challenges. They have sensors, controllers, actuators or inverters that are directly or indirectly connected to the internet. They’re distributed far and wide across the country and the countryside. Many have insecure connectivity to legacy electric grid systems. They have complex physics. They’re subject to advanced persistent threats. And there will be more and more of them going online.
New book aims to help people “get unstuck and be happier”

AMES, IA — Everyone gets stuck in negative patterns. We find ourselves dreading an upcoming family reunion, expecting we’ll feel disappointed or frustrated with certain relatives. We wonder why the same worn-in argument continues to resurface with a partner, and late at night, we replay an interaction from last week or last year that we can’t let go.
