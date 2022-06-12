VINTON, Iowa – Livestock producers interested in strengthening or transitioning grazing practices can sharpen their skills by attending the upcoming Grassroots Grazing workshops. The series is offered by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and the regional Natural Resources Conservation Service. The first series of classes, which will focus on soil health and plant identification, will be offered in several counties across northeast Iowa and will last from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on June 27, 28 and 29. Four additional classes are planned for this summer and fall, all featuring various topics related to grazing.

AMES, IA ・ 10 HOURS AGO