LSU coach Brian Kelly’s best chance to quickly upgrade the roster of a team coming off a 6-7 season was to add talent through the transfer portal, and he did just that. LSU has brought on 15 transfers since Kelly was hired in late November, bolstering the team’s depth chart. The one area where LSU added the most transfers is in the secondary, picking up five new defensive backs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 17 HOURS AGO