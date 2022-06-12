Lightning-Rangers Game 6 report card: Staying patient

Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) skates to the bench after being hit in the second period Saturday at Amalie Arena. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

Victor Hedman was heated.

The veteran defenseman smashed his stick into the boards in front of the Lightning bench, snapping off the blade, then yelled at the referee as he left the ice. He was upset about being hit in the jaw by the Rangers’ Alexis Lafreniere with no penalty called midway through the second period.

Hedman was even unhappier when he had to leave for the dressing room at the behest of the concussion spotter, slamming the door behind him and stalking off down the runway.

He had the look of a man who would run Lafreniere through the boards the next time he saw him on the ice.

Hedman and his teammates were frustrated with the no-call and even more by the temporary loss of the top defenseman and former Norris Trophy winner. But they maintained their composure in all the ways that mattered in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final Saturday at Amalie Arena.

They stuck to their structure, managed the puck, stayed disciplined, waited for their chances and clamped down defensively once they got the lead in a 2-1, series-clinching victory.

It was the same formula they’ve followed to 11 consecutive postseason series victories, becoming the third different franchise to win 11 or more playoff series in a row, joining the Islanders (19 from 1980-84) and Canadiens (13 from 1976-80).

With their most complete game of the postseason, the Lightning advanced to a third straight Stanley Cup final and fourth in eight seasons, becoming the first team since the Oilers of 1983-85 to advance to three consecutive Cup finals.

When it was over, Hedman, who returned for the third period, joined Stamkos and alternate captains Ryan McDonagh and Alex Killorn in accepting the Prince of Wales trophy as the Eastern Conference champions.

History beckons.

Grade: A+

Here’s how we graded the rest of the Lightning’s performance in Game 6:

Leading the way

Steven Stamkos (91) walks to the locker room with the Prince of Wales Trophy. [ LUIS SANTANA | Times ]

Stamkos, the ultimate team player, has conceded the spotlight to his teammates for much of the past three postseasons: Hedman, Andrei Vasilevskiy, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point before he was injured.

So it was nice to see the captain in the middle of everything in Game 6, with two goals, four shots on goal, three hits, a blocked shot and a takeaway in 16:06. As luck would have it, he also happened to be in the penalty box when the Rangers scored their lone goal.

Stamkos opened the scoring with 9:17 left in the second period on a wrist shot off the rush from the top of the right circle. The shot went around the legs of defenseman Ryan Lindgren and under the blocker and over the pad of Shesterkin to put the Lightning ahead 1-0.

Stamkos was penalized for holding Lafreniere with 8:15 to play, leading to Frank Vatrano’s tying power-play goal with just under seven minutes remaining. But Stamkos quickly made amends, scoring just 21 seconds later to restore the Lightning lead.

A pass from Kucherov sent Stamkos in alone. Igor Shesterkin made a glove save on his shot from low in the slot, but the puck came out of his glove and hit Stamkos in the left leg as he skated by.

Stamkos finished with five goals in the series. His line, which includes Kucherov and Ondrej Palat, had 12.

Dynamic.

Grade: A+

Crucial kill

The Lightning played a disciplined game, but two third-period penalties put a ton of pressure on their penalty kill.

The unit stopped one of the Rangers’ two opportunities with the man-advantage, and it was a huge kill.

With Tampa Bay leading 1-0 and 17:35 to play, Corey Perry was penalized for high-sticking Filip Chytil, giving New York its first power play of the game.

Erik Cernak blocked a couple of Mika Zibanejad blasts from the left circle, one with his right hand that sent him to the dressing room. Mikhail Sergachev forced a Chytil giveaway at the blue line. Jan Rutta, who came out to replace Cernak, threw a puck along the boards and out of the zone to complete the kill.

Like everything else, it was a team effort.

Grade: A

Virtually untouchable

Vasilevskiy didn’t get a shutout, but he came awfully close.

Thanks to the defensive play in front of him, he wasn’t tested much, stopping 20 of 21 shots. But he made a huge save on an Andrew Copp rebound attempt from the top of the crease with about 13 minutes remaining, taking away the bottom of the net after stopping a Victor Trouba shot from the right point.

Only Vatrano’s blast from above the left circle with 6:53 to play after a Copp faceoff win kept Vasilevskiy from a seventh shutout in his past eight series-clinching games. He has allowed just two goals on 221 shots in those games, for a save percentage of .991.

Ridiculous.

Grade: A

The Tampa Bay Lightning advance to the Stanley Cup final for the the third year in a row after a late third period goal by captain Steven Stamkos. The Lightning defeated the Rangers 2-1.

• • •

