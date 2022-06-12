ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Motorcyclist Dies After Colliding With SUV In Northern Minnesota

By admin
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 71-year-old motorcyclist died Saturday after colliding with an SUV in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash...

WausauPilot

Drivers killed when 2 semis collide on Wisconsin highway

UNION GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Two people died in a fiery head-on crash involving two semi-tractor trailers Tuesday in southeastern Wisconsin, authorities said. Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department Chief Tim Allen said a tanker truck hauling corn starch and a semi hauling plastic drain tile collided on state Highway 11 east of Union Grove. Both drivers were killed.
UNION GROVE, WI
bulletin-news.com

St. Paul Man Fled Police in Hastings, Crashed, Injuring Two Passengers

According to criminal charges, a St. Paul man with a warrant and a revoked driver’s license fled a traffic check in Hastings last month and dodged police for about five miles before crashing and hurting his two minor passengers. According to a criminal complaint filed in Dakota County District...
HASTINGS, MN
boreal.org

Deputies rescue horses that sank into bog in northern Minnesota

Using boards, deputies were able to create a bridge for the horses to walk on (Facebook) Two horses and riders that sank into a bog in northern Minnesota had to be rescued by a team of deputies in northern Minnesota on Saturday. Deputies say, around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, they...
TURTLE RIVER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota couple injured after crash sends moose through windshield

NORTHLAND, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota couple was treated at the hospital after a crash near Duluth, Minnesota sent a moose through the windshield of their vehicle late Saturday night. Minnesota State Patrol says the driver, a 40-year-old man, was driving north on Highway 53 near Three Lakes Road...
DULUTH, MN
Power 96

Can You Legally Break A Car Window To Rescue a Dog Here In Minnesota?

It's a question that comes up every summer when the weather gets hot: Can you legally break a car window to rescue an animal here in Minnesota?. With our high temperatures topping out in the upper 90s across most of Minnesota earlier this week-- and a long, hot summer ahead of us-- it's a topic that's once again timely. If you're a pet lover, it's something you've probably thought about. Would you break a window to rescue a pet in distress in a hot car?
MINNESOTA STATE
saintpaulrepublicans.us

48th Annual Back to the 50’s Car Show June 17-19th, 2022

Seems like it has been quite some time since the last Back to the 50’s Car Show, but it was only last year that it made a statement by returning when other events were cancelled. The 2020 Event was cancelled. It’s a tradition with many Minnesota Families to come...
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Minnesota’s Recent Rash of Motorcycle Fatalities Continues

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is investigating another deadly motorcycle crash in Minnesota. There have been at least five deaths in crashes involving motorcycles in the state since last Tuesday. The latest fatal crash occurred Saturday afternoon on the Iron Range. The State Patrol says 71-year-old Leroy...
WDIO-TV

While Driving, Family Collides with Moose on Highway 53

Late Saturday evening a vehicle in St. Louis County got into an accident with a moose. On Highway 53 at Three Lakes Rd. a family of four where driving north when they collided with a moose in the roadway. The moose ended up going through the windshield. Cotton ambulances responded...
nbc15.com

Dramatic I-39/90 wreck shows dangers of highway crossover lanes

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is offering a vivid reminder to drivers that those crossover lanes on divided highways are for emergency maintenance vehicles only. A picture posted on the agency’s Facebook page, a black Toyota Highlander is shown wedged underneath the trailer of a semi that...
WSAW

Minnesota man cited alleged OWI offense with four children in vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Minnesota man was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Waukesha Post early Sunday morning for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16. This is the 31-year-old’s first OWI offense. According to...
Bring Me The News

Rare heat burst hits multiple towns in Minnesota

Redwood Falls had one early this morning, with the temperature surging from 79 to 95 degrees in rapid fashion. It also happened in Tracy, Minnesota. In Redwood Falls, the temp jumped from 79 degrees at 6:05 a.m. to 95 degrees just 10 minutes later. And over that same 10 minutes the dewpoint in Redwood Falls went from 70 to 52, and the humidity plunged from 74% to 23%.
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
olive92.com

Utah teenage farmer missing more than 2 weeks as mom fears foul play

A Utah teen is missing from his farm, according to family members, and police found his boots and truck left behind – and his mother now says she “absolutely” believes foul play is involved with his disappearance. Dylan Rounds, a 19-year-old Idaho native who struck off on...
UTAH STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth Firefighter Found Guilty After Assaulting A Hiker

DULUTH, Minn. — A Duluth firefighter was formally charged after assaulting a 65-year old woman on the Traverse Trail back in 2020. In July of 2020, the victim was startled when she saw unleashed dogs. She told Conrad Sunde, 50, they needed to be leashed and took out her phone to record. That resulted in him assaulting her, leaving her with facial injuries.
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Several Minn. Hospitals Among The Best Children’s Hospitals In U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The best children’s hospitals in the country were named Tuesday, and several Minnesota hospitals made the list. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center in Rochester was ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Minnesota. It’s also nationally ranked in 10 specialties, including No. 33 in neonatology and No. 37 in pediatric cancer. Children’s Minnesota was ranked in the top 50 in several specialties including No. 40 in cardiology and heart surgery, No. 45 in nephrology, and No. 48 in pulmonology and lung surgery. Children’s Minnesota says the cardiology and heart surgery is part of the The Mayo Clinic – Children’s Minnesota Cardiovascular Collaborative. Its nephrology specialty is a partnership with Masonic Children’s Hospital, which also received recognition on the list. The rankings are done annually by U.S News and World Report.
ROCHESTER, MN

