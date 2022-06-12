ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

Sound Off for June 12

Biloxi Sun Herald
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Pick up the poop

All you dog walkers need to pick up your dog’s poop. Especially when there are no sidewalks where we must walk in the grass. Your dog doesn’t not have the freedom to roam without a leash either!

Stop worrying about Jan. 6

Democrats, quit focusing on the January 6th witch hunt and get the gas prices down, the cost of food down, the crime down and the border crisis solved.

Thank you, Bennie Thompson

We should all be proud of Bennie Thompson, the Mississippi congressman who is chairman of the committee investigating the attempt to overthrow our government during the riot in Washington, D.C.

Congress debate

It is amazing that you can never find Cong. Steven Palazzo until it is election time and he is about to get beat. I remember that he was for term limits in the beginning. The congressman would never debate, but now he wants to debate. Instead of fire Pelosi, let’s fire Palazzo and start over with a congressman that is not under investigation for misappropriation of campaign funds and can answer a telephone or at least pay someone to answer the phone.

Biden’s inflation

How is it that when the price of beef goes up, people understand that a steak will cost much more? So, what is the problem when the price of gas goes up, which comes directly from crude oil by the way, some write in to blame greedy oil companies and not President Biden’s inflation? Do they blame ranchers for being greedy too?

Candidate’s age

Ronald Reagan, a hero of the Republican Party, was a couple years shy of 70 when he was elected president. Yet, Cong. Steven Palazzo says a candidate who is 63 years old can’t be an effective Congressman. Huh?

Submit your Sound Offs for consideration to soundoff@sunherald.com.

