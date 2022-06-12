ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

Delray Beach comes alive with Pride

By Joel Lopez
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ma5jy_0g8CIL7d00

Members of the LGBTQ+ community displayed their colors at Delray Beach's Pride celebration Saturday.

"We're having a great time," said Erica Lutters, who attended the Delray Beach Pride event with her wife and friends. "It's just nice to see that people are not judgmental and hateful, and we're just having so much fun."

The event welcomed people of all ages, including families with children like allies Dahlia Nayman and her 3-year-old son.

"Really, it's to show people that they have support, that they have allies, and one day we'll show him these pictures and he'll know that he was supporting Pride from a young age," said Nayman.

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV
Dahlia Nayman and her 3-year-old son show their support at Delray Beach's Pride celebration, June 11, 2022.

This comes as state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, is proposing legislation that would charge a parent with a felony and possibly strip them of parental rights if they take their child to drag shows.

For drag queen Shelita Taylor, representation is important and children are her motivation after growing up in a conservative town.

"It started off at schools, you know, with them starting to censor LGBTQ+ conversations in schools, and now they're even trying to come after drag shows, and all we're trying to do is spread love," said Taylor. "If I can tell any kid like I did on stage today that life does get does better, you're going to have to fight, you're going to need to stay strong, you're going to need to be true to who you are, but life will get better."

Thomas Ghebrezgi/WPTV
An attendee at Delray Beach's Pride event wears a "Love is Love" hat with the colors of the LGBTQ+ community, June 11, 2022.

Like early rain, people are hopeful for clearer skies in the LGBTQ+ community and more inclusive legislation for future generations.

"I look forward to having kids and for them not being judged for who they are, no matter what they are or who they become," said Lutters.

Law enforcement also told WPTV they increased security after the threat made last week at the West Palm Beach "Pride on the Block" event .

Comments / 7

pregnant man
3d ago

So they say there's not enough colors on the rainbow flag for all the extra genders just recently uncovered by genderologists Why not just make it brown? That's what color the Easter eggs turned when my kids were little and had to see what happened if you put the same egg in every color 🤣

Reply(2)
2
Libby Bar-Kochba
3d ago

just ridiculous. Everyone should have pride in themselves and not require a special event.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palmbeachillustrated.com

Feasting on Father’s Day

Batch Gastropub and Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap. On Father’s Day, Batch Gastropub in Delray Beach will gift dads with a free old-fashioned as he enjoys brunch specialties such as Cuban Eggs Benedict and Cinnamon French Toast Crunch. Batch New Southern Kitchen & Tap in West Palm Beach will also offer free old-fashioneds to dads, as well as a special prime rib dinner.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Delray Beach, FL

Situated between West Palm Beach and Miami, Delray Beach is undoubtedly one of the most fun small towns in the USA. What started as a little farming community in the late 1800s quickly thrived with the advent of the railways and Floridians. Currently, Delray Beach is one of the most...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Delray Beach, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
City
Delray Beach, FL
NBC Miami

South Florida Openly Gay Pastor Denied Senior Position in Church

A church in South Florida is divided after a local pastor says he and 15 others were denied a position in their church because he is openly gay. Kipp Nelson, who serves at the St. John's on the Lake United Methodist Church in Miami Beach, has spent his whole life serving and reconciling his sexuality with his religion.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Bam Margera walks out of court-appointed rehab in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – Brandon “Bam” Margera, a professional skateboarder who starred in “Jackass,” left a court-ordered rehabilitation facility on Monday in Delray Beach, police said, according to TMZ and Page Six. Margera, 42, who has been public about his struggles with mental health and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Gay Pride flag raised at West Palm Beach police department

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — West Palm Beach police raised a Gay Pride flag Wednesday morning outside police headquarters. It's in honor of Pride Month 2022. The West Palm Beach Police Department Honor Guard unit was joined by command staff, officers, elected officials, and representatives from the LGBTQ community took part in the ceremony.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Rotary Club Downtown Boca RatonPresents 7th Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball

Event Proceeds to Serve Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton (RCDBR), the Club will be rolling out the “blue” carpet to a Tropical Paradise as it presents the seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball, Saturday, November 12th at 6:30 p.m. at Boca West Country Club. In its grand tradition, the black-tie gala will draw generations of Boca Raton’s Who’s Who dignitaries, business and community leaders to a lavish reception and dinner, dancing-the-night-away to the Steve Chase Band, George Long Award presentations, and exciting silent auction.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Sabatini
Miami New Times

Adopt, Don't Shop: Where to Adopt Dogs in Miami-Dade and Broward

For any dog owner, their beloved pup will always take home the "Best in Show" prize. Still, plenty of people are looking to add a four-legged friend or, perhaps, another dog to brighten their household. Fortunately, in South Florida, plenty of organizations — spanning nonprofits to county-run operations — are...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racism#The Delray Beach Pride
bocaratontribune.com

10th Annual Downtown Drive Car Show Returns to Mizner Park on Father’s Day

More than 150 Unique Autos to Be On Display to Benefit Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida. Boca Raton, FL – Everyone from families and window shoppers to car aficionados will enjoy the 10th Annual Mizner Park Downtown Drive Car Show on Father’s Day, Sunday, June 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Mizner Park, 327 Plaza Real. Admission is FREE.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Toddler in diaper found wandering in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — A toddler was found in nothing but his diapers in Lake Worth on Wednesday. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the child was found in the area of North B Street and 7th Avenue North. He is described as a young boy,...
LAKE WORTH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
wflx.com

Black bear spotted in Jupiter Farms backyard

A black bear sighting in a woman's backyard over the weekend is the talk of a Jupiter Farms community. Home surveillance video showed a large bear climbing down a tree just feet from Belinda Eve Frausto's home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, then running off into the woods. Seconds later, Frausto's...
JUPITER, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy