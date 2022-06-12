ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Rock by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-12 03:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-12 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for south central, southeastern and east central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dodge; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR NORTHERN JEFFERSON AND DODGE COUNTIES At 715 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Columbus to Waterloo, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Watertown, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Mayville, Horicon, Waterloo, Juneau, Lomira, Theresa, Hustisford, Iron Ridge, Burnett, Ashippun, Rubicon, Lebanon, Woodland, Reeseville, Neosho, Richwood and Clyman. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DODGE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:17:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beaver Dam, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Hustisford, Burnett, Reeseville, Clyman, Lowell, Danville, Minnesota Junction and Leipsig. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dane by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 20:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dane FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of south central Wisconsin, including the following county, Dane. * WHEN...Until 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying, urban and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 710 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Madison, Sun Prairie, Fitchburg, Middleton, Waunakee, Verona, Monona, Mount Horeb, Windsor, Deforest, Cross Plains, Shorewood Hills, Maple Bluff, Dane, UW-Madison, Camp Randall Stadium, Henry Vilas Zoo, Token Creek, Morrisonville and Paoli. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DANE COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Columbia A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLUMBIA AND SOUTHWESTERN DODGE COUNTIES At 717 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Beaver Dam, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Beaver Dam, Columbus, Juneau, Hustisford, Burnett, Reeseville, Clyman, Lowell, Danville, Minnesota Junction and Leipsig. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Muscatine; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Scott County in east central Iowa Eastern Muscatine County in east central Iowa Southeastern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Walcott to Muscatine, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Walcott, Maysville and Plainview around 710 PM CDT. Davenport, Eldridge, Donahue and Davenport Municipal Airport around 715 PM CDT. Long Grove, Montpelier, Midway Beach, Wildcat Den State Park, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Park View, Pleasant Prairie, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Scott County Park and Loud Thunder Scout Camp around 720 PM CDT. Blue Grass, Andalusia, McCausland, Stockton and Buffalo Shores around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Buffalo, Princeton, Cordova, Folletts, West Lake Park, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Princeton Wildlife Area, Credit Island, Rock Island, Camanche, Albany, Low Moor, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Rock Island Arsenal, Blackhawk State Park, Moline, East Moline, Silvis, Riverdale, Panorama Park, Campbells Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Le Claire, Hampton, Port Byron, Rapids City, Fishermans Corner, Pleasant Valley and Illiniwek Forest Preserve. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CALUMET...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Black Creek to near Kaukauna to near Southern Lake Winnebago, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chilton, Northern Lake Winnebago, High Cliff State Park and Brillion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calumet, Outagamie, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for northeastern and east central Wisconsin. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Calumet; Outagamie; Winnebago A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR CALUMET...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND EASTERN OUTAGAMIE COUNTIES At 702 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Black Creek to near Kaukauna to near Southern Lake Winnebago, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Chilton, Northern Lake Winnebago, High Cliff State Park and Brillion. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CALUMET COUNTY, WI

