Leon Edwards is already planning his first title defense after he wins the UFC welterweight title, and he wants it to be against an old foe: Jorge Masvidal. “I thought, you little p****,” Edwards told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour when discussing Masvidal pulling out of their planned fight for UFC 269. “I don’t know that he would have done it anyway. I have a feeling he wouldn’t have done it. I don’t think he wants to fight. I’ve always said that he doesn’t want to fight me. Honestly, I would have loved for that fight to happen.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO