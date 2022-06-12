Sarasota Music Festival: "Rising Stars"

To celebrate her strength and resilience - in the face of some significant life struggles - Jnana Cooper will return to WBTT, where her professional artistic journey began, and perform in a special concert presentation titled “Unbreakable: An Evening with Jnana Wilson Cooper.” Cooper, who is a founding member of WBTT and has performed in numerous WBTT shows, will sing songs she has previously performed in WBTT productions as well as others that hold special meaning for her. She will be joined by WBTT Founder/Artistic Director Nate Jacobs, founding member Tsadok Porter, and Ariel Blue as well as other special guests. There will be a live band, led by music director Etienne “EJ” Porter. Songs the audience will hear include selections like “Unbreakable” (Janelle Monet and Kelly Clarkson), “Stop, In the Name of Love” (The Supremes), “To Be Real” (Cheryl Lynn), “Sweet Love” (Anita Baker), a Gladys Knight medley, and more. This show takes place in The Donelly Theatre at WBTT (1012 N. Orange Ave., Sarasota) on Monday, June 13 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35/adults, $15/students and active military (including ticket fees). For more about WBTT or to purchase tickets, go to westcoastblacktheatre.org or call 941-366-1505.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO