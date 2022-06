SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga is continuing to look to add to an already loaded non-conference schedule next season, per several reports. The Zags are in advanced discussions to play Michigan State on an aircraft carrier in San Diego on Veterans Day (Nov. 11). It seems as though the two programs are committed to playing each other next season no matter what. The venue is the biggest question mark right now, as there is a lot of government red tape to get through.

