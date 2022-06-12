Severe Weather Statement issued for Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-15 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clinton; Muscatine; Scott The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Rock Island County in northwestern Illinois Scott County in east central Iowa Eastern Muscatine County in east central Iowa Southeastern Clinton County in east central Iowa * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 707 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Walcott to Muscatine, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Walcott, Maysville and Plainview around 710 PM CDT. Davenport, Eldridge, Donahue and Davenport Municipal Airport around 715 PM CDT. Long Grove, Montpelier, Midway Beach, Wildcat Den State Park, Clark`s Ferry Recreation Area, Park View, Pleasant Prairie, Loud Thunder Forest Preserve, Scott County Park and Loud Thunder Scout Camp around 720 PM CDT. Blue Grass, Andalusia, McCausland, Stockton and Buffalo Shores around 725 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Buffalo, Princeton, Cordova, Folletts, West Lake Park, Rock Creek Marina and Campground, Rock Creek Park, Princeton Wildlife Area, Credit Island, Rock Island, Camanche, Albany, Low Moor, Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, Rock Island Arsenal, Blackhawk State Park, Moline, East Moline, Silvis, Riverdale, Panorama Park, Campbells Island, Bettendorf, Clinton, Le Claire, Hampton, Port Byron, Rapids City, Fishermans Corner, Pleasant Valley and Illiniwek Forest Preserve. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

