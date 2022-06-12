Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clinton, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-15 18:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Louisa THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL LOUISA COUNTY IS CANCELLED The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Illinois...and southeastern and east central Iowa. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service the Quad Cities.

LOUISA COUNTY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO