Licking County Shrine teams dig deep as tournament nears final weekend

NEWARK — As the 77th Licking County Shrine Tournament rolled into its second weekend Saturday at Mound City Little League Park, you could tell things were starting to get serious.

Pitchers gutted it out through injuries, and teams rallied from deficits, as they tried to advance to next weekend's Elite 8 quarterfinals and Final 4 semifinals in the Farm and Varsity divisions.

Mound City's Wright Brothers Power lost a 3-2 heartbreaker in last year's Varsity finals to Heath Moundbuilders Motors Group, and they are bound and determined to get back there and finish the job. Perhaps none more so than pitcher Daniel Hoberg.

On Saturday, he pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Wright Brothers overpowered North Newark Claggett Landscaping 13-1. But the big thing was, he was able to pitch through some pain.

"He's our leader," coach Steve Swonger said. "He had a shoulder injury and he fought through it. He finished the game and did not want to come out."

Wright Brothers' roster has changed a bit from last year, but the expectations have not.

"Our strength is our 12-year-olds," Swonger said. "We lost a lot of key players from last year, but the 12-year-olds are being leaders for our young players who have stepped up from the Farm Division. We had a shot last year, and we have a shot this year. We have a couple of pitchers we can throw in our next game. We're going to keep fighting for this park."

The next opponent for Wright Brothers in Saturday's quarterfinals will be Heath Vaughn's Barber Shop, which downed Licking Valley Rhino Builders 16-7. Like Wright Brothers, Vaughn's also received a gutsy pitching performance from 11-year-old southpaw Carsen Parker.

"He's been battling a sore arm, but he pitched a complete game, threw 65 pitches and only walked one," coach Jaron Smith said. "Today, everyone was aggressive at the plate. We're young, with only four 12-year-olds, and we had two 9-year-olds come up to play. But our 12-year-olds lead by example. We can play with anyone, if we come out swinging the bats, and we have a pretty deep bullpen."

Over in the Farm Division, Heath Texas Roadhouse was staring a 7-3 deficit to Licking Valley Park National Bank squarely in the face. But they rallied for a 7-7 tie, then pushed across four more runs to seal an 11-7 victory and an Elite 8 berth.

"We were throwing the ball all over the place at the start," coach Danny Garnack said. "Once we cut those down, and kept hitting the ball, we were alright. If we have those two things down, we have a chance. I think all the rain we had, held us back, because we were not able to get field time."

Jaxon Swartz set down PNB over the final two innings, and Noah Garsack had three hits including the go-ahead RBI for Texas Roadhouse, which will play North Newark Rooster's in the quarterfinals. They drubbed Lakewood Park National Bank 11-1.

Toby Reidenbach is coaching for both MedBen's North Newark entries in the Varsity and Farm Divisions, and his teams enjoyed a successful Shrine Saturday.

The Varsity MedBen beat Mound City Park National Bank in five innings, as Connor Shauck delivered a three-run double and Avery Tackett added a two-run single. They now face a quarterfinal showdown with fellow North Newark entry Mattingly Landscape, which blanked Southwest Licking Front Porch Custom Builders 11-0.

"We lost two close ones to them, 4-2 and 5-3, and I expect another battle," Reidenbach said. "It's going to be a knock down, drag out, take 'em behind the shed type of game. We just lost 6-5 to Licking Memorial Hospital, and we're starting to come together. Pitching and defense are key for us. We have to very fundamentally sound, and not let down."

MedBen's Farm Division entry scrapped past North Newark Mattingly 11-6, and will face another of North Newark's better teams, Claggett Landscaping, in the Elite 8. They whipped Heath Kinnard's 13-1.

"When we're focused, we're as good as anyone," Reidenbach said. "We gave both PNB and Dor-Mar all they could handle."

Claggett struck for five runs in each of its first two at bats in beating Kinnard's.

"We'll have to play a lot of defense and small ball, and get our bunts down," coach Krae Claggett said. "We have a good group of kids, and we absolutely think we have a team that can win it."

Other quarterfinalists in each division were determined Sunday, with Elite 8 games set for 1 and 3:30 p.m. next Saturday. Semifinal contests will be immediately follow next Sunday, all at 1 p.m. The Farm Division consolation and championship games will be at 5:30 and 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21. The Varsity Division consolation and championship games will be at 5:30 and 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

There are 51 teams entered in the Shrine this year, compared to 54 in 2021, with 26 Farm teams and 25 on the Varsity side. Mound City, North Newark, Heath, Licking Valley, Southwest Licking and Lakewood are all represented.

"Hopefully, we'll have Licking Heights next year. We've been talking to them," Shrine chairman Tyler Vanvelzor said. "We've also reached out to Johnstown and Granville."

dweidig@gannett.com

740-704-7973

Twitter: @noz75

Instagram: @dfweidig

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Licking County Shrine teams dig deep as tournament nears final weekend