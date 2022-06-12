ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Locomotive FC grab 1-0 win over Phoenix Rising FC

By Sam Guzman
 3 days ago

PHOENIX, Arizona (KTSM) – El Paso Locomotive FC went on the road and are coming back with three points after they beat Phoenix Rising FC 1-0 on Saturday night.

This is the first time in club history that Locomotive FC have walked away with a result after playing against Phoenix Rising FC. All four previous meetings between the two clubs saw Phoenix Rising come out on the winning side of things.

Locomotive FC had a ton of great scoring opportunities in the first half. Los Locos rallied off eight shots in the half but did not see one ball end up in the back of the net. Locomotive goalkeeper Evan Newton made one of his best saves of the season so far which helped Los Locos go into halftime tied at 0. Newton got a piece of a ball that was shot very well on a Phoenix Rising FC counter attack in the 33rd minute of the match.

In the 68th minute of the match Locomotive forward Aaron Gomez drew a penalty shot on a run inside the box. That resulted in not only a penalty shot for Locomotive but a red card that went to Phoenix’s Manuel Madrid.

Gomez stepped up to the spot and buried the ball into the bottom left corner of the goal. That was Gomez’ fourth goal of the season and a very important one.

Los Locos would hold on the rest of the way and steal a 1-0 win, along with three points, in Phoenix Rising FC’s own backyard.

With the winning result, Locomotive FC have jumped up in the USL Championship Western Conference standings. Los Locos now sit in fourth place in the west just below San Diego Loyal SC.

Up next for head coach John Hutchinson and his squad is a big match against Detroit City FC on the road on Saturday, June 18th at 10:00 a.m. MT.

