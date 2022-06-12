ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Students Invite Public To Pet Adoption Day

By Bob Vosseller
 3 days ago
File Photo

TOMS RIVER – The Senior Leadership Class at Manchester Township High School is inviting the public to a special All Fur One Pet Adoption Day on Sunday, June 12.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the 6th Avenue Park in Toms River. There will be face painting, refreshments, and a K-9 demonstration from 10 to 11 a.m.

Adoptable dogs will be at the park for attendees to engage with, and cats that are currently available for adoption will be presented virtually. A Mr. Softee ice cream truck will be present and will donate a portion of their proceeds to the rescue during the event.

Teacher Sarah Paturzo explained that All Fur One Pet Rescue in Toms River has partnered with the school district in an effort to engage students while meeting curriculum standards. She said her Leadership students wanted to incorporate this partnership at the high school level and decided to organize an adoption event at a local township park.

Students from different grade levels throughout the district will be volunteering to greet community members, run activities, take photos and videos, and hand out information at the event.

Paturzo added, “this should be an amazing day for our students, the community, and hopefully the rescue. Everything provided at the event will be free (with the exception of Mr. Softee), however, donations to All Fur One will be accepted.”

For more information visit www.facebook.com/events/547824923673468/?ref=newsfeed .

TODAY.com

The reason one teacher has kept an empty chair in his classroom for 50 years

When you walk into Dan Gill’s classroom at Glenfield Middle School in Montclair, New Jersey, chances are you’ll notice the empty seat that sits in the center. It’s not a time-out chair or a chair for an administrator to come and observe the class. The empty chair is a reminder. A reminder to Gill and a reminder to the students.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Jersey Family Fun

Koradigo Cove Park in Barnegat NJ

Koradigo Cove Park Playground in Barnegat, New Jersey, formerly Koradigo Cove Pirate Park is a fenced-in park with a large area of playgrounds, with many ways to have fun. If you’re looking for a great playground in Ocean County then this is definitely the place for you. Barnegat Township...
BARNEGAT TOWNSHIP, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Rabid Cat Bites Several People

MANCHESTER – Police recovered a rabid cat that bit several people in the Pine Acres Manor section of town. Victims said that the incidents happened on June 8. It is unknown how many people were bit. Those who believe they have been bit are urged to call the local health department at 732-341-9700 and seek medical care.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
