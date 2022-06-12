Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-11-22)

Badgers are tough. We’ve all probably heard of the African Honey Badger and how it doesn’t give a hoot. Well, our American Badger is just as tough and probably doesn’t care much either! Badgers are found statewide in Iowa, mostly using open country. They can be found as far east as Ohio, but the core of their range is the Great Plains States like Kansas, Nebraska, and the Dakotas. Like the beaver, badgers are one of nature’s engineers. I consider them like a bulldozer or backhoe. They can move a lot of soil quickly!

