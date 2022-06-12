Iowa high school baseball and softball highlights and scores (6-11-22)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) –
BASEBALL SCORES
Johnston – 9, Sioux City East – 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 7, Carlisle – 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton – 1, Harlan – 0
Hinton – 10 ACGC – 7
Hinton – 9, Central Decatur – 1
SOFTBALL SCORES
Remsen St. Mary’s – 10, Pocahontas Area – 1
Spencer – 9, Emmetsburg – 6
Newell-Fonda – 17, Denison-Schleswig – 2
Roland Story – 22, OABCIG – 0
Central Springs – 2, Kingsley-Pierson – 0
Sibley-Ocheyedan – 4, River Valley – 1
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley – 9, MMCRU -0
GTRA – 14, Emmetsburg – 6
Sioux Central – 10, South O’Brien – 7
Spencer – 15, GTRA – 4
Ridge View – 9, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn – 5
Central Lyon – 9, River Valley – 6
Spirit Lake – 4, West Monona – 0
Alta-Aurelia – 15, Whiting – 7
Ridge View – 6, Sioux Central – 0
Akron-Westfield – 11, Pocahontas Area – 0
